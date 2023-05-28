Why did Bianca drop her RAW Women's Championship at WWE Night of Champions? Potential reason explored

Bianca Belair put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Asuka in a WrestleMania rematch at WWE Night of Champions. However, things didn't turn out too well for The EST of WWE as she succumbed to a loss in the match.

While Belair had things under control for the most part, The Empress of Tomorrow managed to steal a victory in the end. During the closing moments of the match, Asuka blinded her rival with the mist while the referee wasn't looking before delivering a devastating kick to the back of Belair's neck to pin her.

Prior to her loss, Belair had held the RAW Women's championship for over a year. However, The EST's recent reign as the RAW Women's Champion was arguably getting stale and underwhelming. This could be one possible reason for Belair dropping her title to Asuka at the Saudi spectacle.

Moreover, the WWE Universe had slowly started turning on her, as evidenced by the reactions she got at WWE Backlash 2023. Hence, it can be argued that it was high time the creative team looked for someone beyond The EST.

On another note, considering how over she is among the fans, plus her caliber inside the WWE ring, Asuka seemed an apt choice to dethrone Bianca. However, given how their match ended at WWE Night of Champions, fans can expect another showdown in the coming days.

Bianca Belair had a dominant run as the RAW Women's Champion before losing at Night of Champions 2023

Before her defeat against Asuka at WWE Night of Champions, Bianca Belair had held the RAW Women's Champion for over a year. The EST defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

Following that, Bianca was a force to reckon with. With some major wins against several high-profile names, The EST established herself as one of the most dominant women's champions. She recently completed 400 days as the RAW Women's Champion, becoming the longest-reigning champion of the modern era.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

399 Days!

LongEST Reigning RAW Women’s Champion

&

LongEST Reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era.

#ESTofWWE We did it!399 Days!LongEST Reigning RAW Women’s ChampionLongEST Reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era. We did it!399 Days!LongEST Reigning RAW Women’s Champion & LongEST Reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era.#ESTofWWE

Unfortunately, her reign ended just days later at WWE Night of Champions.

Did you want Bianca Belair to drop her title to Asuka? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes