Rhea Ripley details her experience going on a date with current WWE star

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley opened up about her experience going on a date with Dominik Mysterio on Valentine's Day.

Last September, Dominik turned heel and attacked his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at Clash at the Castle. He later joined The Judgment Day and started an on-screen romantic relationship with his teammate, Rhea Ripley.

Last February, the on-screen WWE couple went on a Valentine's Day date when Dominik found his parents sitting at his table. Although he and Ripley kicked them out, "Prison Dom" fled after a couple of cops entered the restaurant, leaving his girlfriend to pay the check.

During a recent interview with Wrestling with Rosenberg, Ripley recalled her experience going out on that date with Mysterio.

"Yeah, that thing was quite hilarious. That was a lot of fun to cause that sort of mayhem with the Mysterio family. At the end of the day, like Rey stole our table. We were [in the right]. Yes, Dom put it down under the Mysterio name but at the end of the day Rey called and was like, 'yeah, we're on our way' and he took our table," she said.

The SmackDown Women's Champion added:

"So, of course we're gonna kick him out. Like, that's just what happened, like, 'move, it's Valentine's Day. This is our first Valentine's Day date and we wanna eat here. This is why we booked it here.' But he did give me a little bit of a chuckle when he wanted chicken fingers at a nice restaurant. [He's a simple man. No one said he's a complicated man.] He's definitely not. It's great." [12:22 - 13:17]

Rhea Ripley once snuck out of an "awkward" date with a fellow wrestler. Check out the story here.

Rhea Ripley barely knew Dominik Mysterio before their WWE storyline

During the same interview with Wrestling with Rosenberg, Rhea Ripley spoke about her relationship with Dominik Mysterio before working together on their current WWE storyline.

The Eradicator revealed that she and Dom Dom barely spoke or knew each other.

"[Were you just friendly colleagues who would see each other in catering and say hello, like what level were you guys at?] Yeah, it was pretty much just that. Like, we had a very working relationship. Like, I didn't really talk to him. All that we really did was say 'hi' and like 'how are you?' But that was it. Like, I barely got to mingle with him. I didn't really get to know him," she explained.

Rhea Ripley once confessed her "love" for a current 42-year-old WWE star. Check out the story here.

Please credit Wrestling with Rosenberg and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes