When WWE's Rhea Ripley snuck out of an "awkward" date with fellow wrestler

About a decade ago, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley kicked off her wrestling career in the Australian independent promotion Riot City Wrestling. During her RCW run, she worked an angle with Australian wrestler Zak Sabbath.

As part of their storyline, Ripley, who was then competing under her birth name Demi Bennett, went out on a date with Sabbath. The latter acted weird throughout the date. When The Eradicator asked him why he took her out for dessert instead of dinner, he told her that he wanted to skip the dinner and go straight to dessert, which Ripley thought was "awkward."

Things got weirder between the two when Sabbath licked Ripley's hand. The act seemed to disgust the Judgment Day member. She then excused herself to go "clean up." However, she snuck out of the restaurant and ran off. Sabbath saw Ripley as she fled the place and laughed.

"Well, it's more fun when they run anyway," he said. [0:41 - 0:44]

Rhea Ripley once confessed her "love" for a current 42-year-old WWE star. Check out the story here.

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's top superstars

In 2017, Rhea Ripley officially signed with the Stamford-based company. She competed for about four years in NXT UK and NXT before making her main roster debut on Monday Night RAW in March 2021. She has since become one of the company's top superstars.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

Ripley recently defended her SmackDown Women's title against Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Despite the LWO member's efforts, Mami successfully retained her championship.

Rhea Ripley almost got fired from WWE a few years ago before a current RAW star saved her career. Check out the story here.

Poll : 0 votes