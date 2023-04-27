"I love him" - When WWE's Rhea Ripley confessed her feelings for top star

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have confessed to having crushes on Hollywood stars. Alexa Bliss disclosed on WWE Pop Questions a few years ago that her celebrity crush was Leonardo DiCaprio. She was even in his fan club. Meanwhile, The Miz admitted to being attracted to Pamela Anderson growing up.

During an interview with Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory in 2020, another superstar, Rhea Ripley, spoke about her celebrity crush. And it happens to be Sylvester Stallone.

"Sylvester Stallone. Yeah, I've always loved Sylvester Stallone. I don't know why. I just love all the movies that he's in. I love him. I love everything. I don't know. Look at him. [He's got that nice and tough at the same time] Exactly. That's what I love," she said. [0:22 - 0:46]

Stallone has previously stated that he loves professional wrestling. The 76-year-old disclosed that WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino was one of the people who helped forge his personality and his outlook on life. In 2005, the Hollywood star inducted Hulk Hogan, who made a cameo in Rocky III, into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rhea Ripley is the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match at number one and outlasted 29 other women to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39. The Judgment Day member later challenged Ch a rlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Show of Shows.

After a fierce battle, the 26-year-old defeated The Queen to capture the title for the first time in her career. Ripley will now defend her title for the first time next month when she goes head-to-head against LWO's Zelina Vega at Backlash.

