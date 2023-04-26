Zelina Vega shows off new look ahead of her championship match against Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega is all set to take on Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash. The Latino World Order member showed off a new look ahead of her massive upcoming match.

LWO and The Judgment Day have been embroiled in a feud since Legado Del Fantasma joined forces with Rey Mysterio to reform the popular WCW faction. Zelina then challenged The Eradicator to a match on last week's SmackDown after weeks of animosity between the two. The match was later made official for the upcoming premium live event in Puerto Rico.

Before her match against the SD Women's Champion on May 6, Zelina Vega joined Matt Camp and Kayla Braxton on this week's The Bump. The 32-year-old also displayed a new look, as she had streaks of orange and yellow in her hair.

Check out her new look in the clip below:

WWE veteran believes Zelina Vega got a match against Rhea Ripley too easily

The match between Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley was set up on SmackDown last Friday after the former approached Adam Perace for an opportunity to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Reflecting on the announcement, Dutch Mantell stated that it was strange how easily Zelina got the opportunity to face The Nightmare at Backlash.

"Her asking for that title match, that was a little bit sketchy. Then, the guy told her, 'I'll talk to Rhea and I'll talk to the head guy,' whatever. And then all of a sudden, comes up later, pops up, and the fight is already made. That's easy as hell."

Besides Zelina vs Rhea, WWE Backlash will also feature a street fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. The duo have been at odds since WrestleMania, where the music artist assisted Rey Mysterio in his victory over Dominik.

Backlash will also be Ripley's first time defending her title since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

