Rhea Ripley reveals how her relationship with Dominik Mysterio started in WWE

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke about her relationship with Dominik Mysterio before they became an on-screen couple.

Dominik started appearing on WWE TV alongside his father in 2019. About a year later, he made his in-ring debut. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley joined the main roster in 2021 after spending four years in NXT. The two superstars, however, did not cross paths until mid-2022, when The Judgment Day started feuding with The Mysterios.

Last September, Dominik turned heel and attacked his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at Clash at the Castle. He later joined Ripley in The Judgment Day. They have since become an on-screen couple.

During a recent interview with Wrestling with Rosenberg, The Eradicator opened up about her relationship with Dominik before The Judgment Day storyline. She disclosed that they barely knew each other.

"[Were you just friendly colleagues who would see each other in catering and say hello, like what level were you guys at?] Yeah, it was pretty much just that. Like, we had a very working relationship. Like, I didn't really talk to him. All that we really did was say 'hi' and like 'how are you?' But that was it," she said.

The SmackDown Women's Champion added:

"Like, I barely got to mingle with him. I didn't really get to know him, especially because I was more just in the women's division where, like now I get to experience and make friends with like guys as well because I'm actually working with them. But our friendship sort of just like bloomed and then, you know, I ended up beating him up a couple times and chocking him out with my leg and it's where this romance story started." [2:43 to 3:18]

Rhea Ripley defended her title at WWE Backlash

Last January, Rhea Ripley outlasted 29 other superstars to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. She later defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this month, The Eradicator defended her championship against Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Despite the LWO member's efforts, she failed to dethrone Ripley.

