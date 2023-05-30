Is WWE building Rhea Ripley for a bigger challenge after squashing Natalya? Wrestling veteran answers

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently commented on Rhea Ripley's squash match against Natalya at Night of Champions 2023.

Last Saturday, the current SmackDown Women's Champion put her title on the line against Natalya at Night of Champions. However, the match ended in under two minutes as The Eradicator squashed The Queen of Harts to retain her title.

On his The Experience podcast, Cornette commented on the bout, stating that it could have lasted longer with Ripley picking up the victory in a dominant fashion.

"This is the one I wanted to see because I thought ahead of time, on paper, this would be the best wrestling match. Natalya is the veteran. Rhea's the star. They're both great. And it went like, what, 75 to 90 seconds. Rhea jumped her from behind at the bell, went to the floor, bounced her off the desk some times, into the stairs, threw her back in, hit her finish, one two three."

The veteran added:

"Who went long on this program?! [This is the kind of match Ripley should have building to something bigger?] Then couldn't they have done four to five exciting minutes culminating with a dominant victory for Rhea Ripley instead of pfff? And I love Rhea but, you know..." [0:34 - 1:52]

What did Natalya say after her loss at WWE Night of Champions?

Last night on Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley bragged about squashing Natalya at Night of Champions. She stated that The Queen of Harts was distracted ahead of their match, leading to her loss.

Natalya later took to Twitter to address her embarrassing defeat against The Eradicator, admitting she was not ready.

"Just saw Rhea’s interview on RAW last night, saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me."

