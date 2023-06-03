"Mami gets what she wants" - Rhea Ripley clarifies if she is the leader of The Judgment Day in WWE

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently addressed whether she is the leader of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

The Eradicator made her official main roster debut in early 2021. About a year later, she joined WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. However, she, alongside Priest and Finn Balor, turned on The Rated-R Superstar and kicked him out of the group.

Since then, many fans have been confused about who the leader of The Judgment Day is. Following the Hall of Famer being ousted, Dominik Mysterio also joined the group. While some believe the leader is Balor, others believe it may now be Ripley. In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Ripley was asked if she was the leader of The Judgment Day or at least the unofficial leader.

"We don't have a leader but, you know, I do get quite bossy sometimes. Mami gets what she wants so..." Ripley replied. [0:33 - 0:38]

Rhea Ripley detailed her experience going on a date with a current WWE RAW Superstar. Check out the story here.

Rhea Ripley commented on possibly facing male WWE Superstars

Over the past few months, Rhea Ripley has confronted several male superstars, including Solo Sikoa, Matt Riddle, and Undisputed Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens. She even physically attacked some of them.

In a recent interview with FOX 61, The Eradicator addressed the possibility of having intergender matches in WWE.

"I'm not too sure. So, for me, I would like to see it just for the pure fact that I also love beating up the men. I love showing them exactly who I am and proving my dominance. And it's a different kind of excitement for me because you get to see the fear in their eyes when they realize that they've taken you lightly. Like they didn't take you as a threat to begin with. So, I hope so for me, but I'm not too entirely sure what the future holds," she said.

Rhea Ripley sent a bold threat to Seth Rollins following an incident on RAW. Check out her comments here.

Please credit Battleground Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes