"I love beating up the men" - Rhea Ripley on possibly having intergender matches in WWE

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently addressed the possibility of having intergender matches in WWE.

The Eradicator is now one of the most dominant superstars on the main roster. Over the past few months, she has defeated several top superstars, including Charlotte Flair and Natalya. Meanwhile, she confronted several male stars and even got physical with a few of them.

In a recent interview with FOX 61, The Judgment Day member spoke about WWE possibly allowing intergender matches. She disclosed that she would like to see that happen as she enjoys beating up men.

"I'm not too sure. So, for me, I would like to see it just for the pure fact that I also love beating up the men. I love showing them exactly who I am and proving my dominance. And it's a different kind of excitement for me because you get to see the fear in their eyes when they realize that they've taken you lightly. Like they didn't take you as a threat to begin with. So, I hope so for me, but I'm not too entirely sure what the future holds," she said. [3:35 - 4:12]

Rhea Ripley sent a warning to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Last Monday, Seth Rollins teamed up with AJ Styles to defeat The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest on RAW. Rollins left the ring during the match and put his arm around Rhea Ripley's shoulder. The Eradicator initially thought it was Dominik Mysterio but was surprised and enraged when she realized it was Rollins and pushed him away.

In her interview with FOX 61, Ripley sent a bold threat to the current World Heavyweight Champion.

"He's gonna get what's coming to him. And he not only surprised me but he surprised Dominik as well, so I know that he's gonna wanna do something about it," she said.

