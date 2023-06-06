3 things Rhea Ripley could do at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Rhea Ripley doesn't have a match booked so far for WWE Money in the Bank 2023. She last defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at Night of Champions 2023. This was also her last televised match.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day was on WWE RAW this week. Rhea Ripley accompanied Dominik Mysterio to the ring for his promo segment with Cody Rhodes. The verbal exchange turned physical after Dominik slapped The American Nightmare across the face.

The confrontation made fans believe Dominik Mysterio could square off against Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank. That means Cody might have to wait till SummerSlam 2023 to get his third match against Brock Lesnar.

But where does Rhea Ripley fit in this budding feud? She could still be a part of Money in Bank in some way or another. With that in mind, here are three things Ripley could do at the July 1 premium live event.

#1 Defend her SmackDown Women's Championship

Rhea defeated Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania 39 Night One. She successfully defended her title against Zelina Vega and Natalya at Backlash and Night of Champions, respectively. WWE also teased a potential bout between her and Becky Lynch several weeks ago on RAW.

The Man is currently part of the women's ladder match for the briefcase. Hence, WWE will have to figure out an opponent for Rhea Ripley, provided the SmackDown Women's Championship match gets the green light for Money in the Bank 2023.

#2 Participate in a mixed tag team match

Ripley and Dominik on RAW

The Nightmare is no stranger to destroying opponents in singles and tag matches. She's also a formidable competitor when it comes to intergender bouts. Just ask Akira Tozawa. Rhea got in the way of Cody Rhodes while he was aiming to confront Dominik for the cheap shot.

Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, caught the attention of fans with her tweet about the segment. The former AEW CBO teased a comeback to active in-ring competition. Fans could see Brandi team up with her husband against two-fourth of The Judgment Day at Money in the Bank.

#3 Be a part of a significant angle

The Judgment Day is one of the top acts on WWE RAW. The stable will likely be part of a major angle or a match at Money in the Bank. WWE teased some sort of friction within the group that could potentially escalate or even reach its boiling point in London.

If she doesn't wrestle in a bout, Rhea Ripley could be a part of an angle or a spot involving The Judgment Day at Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen how the whole faction will be booked in the buildup to the show.

