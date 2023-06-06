Did WWE hint at Damian Priest reverting to a former gimmick? Examining the possibilities

Damian Priest has been one of the top acts in WWE for quite some time now. The Archer of Infamy is one-fourth of Judgment Day. However, it seems that his association with the stable could end soon.

WWE dropped a major tease about Damian Priest reverting to his former gimmick on RAW this week. The Archer of Infamy referred to himself as punishment, which was his gimmick during his solo run, during a promo on RAW this week. The company also hinted at a split coming the group’s way.

Priest told Seth Rollins he didn’t need Judgment Day to win the World Heavyweight Championship during the opening segment of RAW. The words didn’t sit well with Finn Balor, who appeared shocked and confused. Priest also told Balor he wanted to take on Rollins all by himself.

The Prince, nonetheless, decided to interfere in the main event of RAW. Balor tried to attack Seth Rollins during his world title defense but was caught in a superkick by The Visionary. Damian Priest saw Balor outside the ring and asked why he came despite being told not to.

Priest tried to take out the champion with the Razor’s Edge, but his shoulder gave out. Rollins took advantage to hit an elbow on his opponent, followed by the Curb Stomp for the win on WWE RAW this week.

Damian Priest needs to win a world title in WWE

Priest gave an incredible performance in the Street Fight against Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. WWE put him in the main event of RAW this week because they knew they could rely on him as a top performer.

His latest performance could set him on the path for a solo run in the future. Priest is one of those stars who can make a great world champion if booked right. He was great as the United States Champion a couple of years ago.

It remains to be seen if fans will witness the return of Punishment Priest in the near future.

