WWE Backlash Results: Attitude Era legend returns; bloody end to main event - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 6, 2023)

WWE Backlash kicked off from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and after the usual hype package, we headed for the first match of the night.

WWE @WWE at It isat #WWEBacklash right now in Puerto Rico! It is 🔥🔥🔥 at #WWEBacklash right now in Puerto Rico! https://t.co/ttYlUjunUq

WWE Backlash Results (May 6, 2023): Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY - RAW Women's Championship match

Bianca was in control early on as she took SKY down with a dropkick and hit a few hip tosses. IYO took control and tried for a hold in the corner before hitting the double stomp on the champ's arm. Bianca managed to hit a suplex with one arm before IYO drove the champ's injured arm into the ring post.

Belair was in trouble, and IYO reversed a big move before getting another double stomp on the champ. Bianca hit a backbreaker and hurt her arm further in the process. The champ hit a vertical suplex before lifting IYO into the military press and getting a moonsault for a near fall.

IYO was dropped off the top rope but managed to get her knees up for the following dive. SKY got a near fall before countering the KOD. Bianca was dropped on the apron and took a big moonsault before getting a big powerbomb in the ring for another near fall.

Bayley and Dakota Kai interfered and set SKY up for the moonsault, but the ref caught them at the last moment, and the distraction allowed Bianca to counter the move and get the KOD for the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. IYO SKY to retain the RAW Women's Championship

Grade: B+

Seth Rollins vs. Omos at WWE Backlash

The crowd was cheering for Rollins as The Nigerian Giant sent Seth outside early on, but The Architect sent him face-first into the ring post. Rollins went for a dive, but Omos caught him and hit a chokeslam on the apron. Rollins got some kicks in the ring and tried for the pedigree, but it was countered.

Rollins got a tornado DDT followed by a Frog Splash, but Omos blocked the following stomp. Seth tried for a sleeper hold before Omos broke out and hit a big slam. Rollins came back with two stomps on the big guy before getting a third and picking up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Omos

Grade: B-

Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed - United States Championship match at WWE Backlash

Lashley took the champ down with a single strike before sending both opponents into either corner and hitting some big moves. Theory broke up the Hurt Lock on Reed before taking a stalling vertical suplex.

Theory and Reed managed to take Lashley down together, but then Bronson turned on the champ and wiped him out. Lashley came in with a spear on the champ, but Reed broke up the pin.

Lashley took a superkick and a dive to the outside before Theory lifted Reed in the ring but failed to hit a slam. Theory dodged the following moonsault from Reed, and Lashley came in with another spear on Bronson. Theory tossed Bobby outside and got the pin.

Result: Austin Theory def. Bobby Lashley & Bronson Reed to retain the United States Championship

Grade: B

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega - SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Backlash

Ripley was in control early on, and Zelina Vega was handed some Chanclas as she headed outside before taking a powerbomb from the champ in the ring. Vega was sent into the corner before taking a backbreaker.

Zelina countered a big move and hit the 619 before getting a Meteora for a near fall. Ripley was getting impatient and hit the Riptide before picking up the win. Zelina got a huge pop from the crowd after the match, even though she failed to secure the title.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Zelina Vega to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

Grade: B-

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest - Street Fight at WWE Backlash

WWE @WWE



just took down @ArcherofInfamy in the first few moments of the San Juan Street Fight at WOAH! @sanbenito just took down @ArcherofInfamy in the first few moments of the San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash WOAH! 😲😲😲@sanbenito just took down @ArcherofInfamy in the first few moments of the San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash! https://t.co/2T4AIxCsDl

Bunny came out with a shopping cart full of chairs, trashcans, and kendo sticks before heading to the ring. Damian pushed Bunny down early on before taunting his former friend.

Bunny came back with a Michinoku driver before going for a Kendo Stick. Priest speared Bunny into the corner before breaking the Kendo stick that Rey Mysterio and Savio Vega handed to Bad Bunny earlier.

WWE @WWE



Bad Bunny wows us all in this San Juan Street Fight at



@sanbenito Bunnies CAN fly!Bad Bunny wows us all in this San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash Bunnies CAN fly!Bad Bunny wows us all in this San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash!@sanbenito https://t.co/lBQ3NWTYcU

Priest took a jab to the eyes before Bunny came back with a chair strike and got a big DDT. Damian was sent outside and took a moonsault from Bunny before the singer beat him down with trashcan lids.

WWE @WWE



@sanbenito Bad Bunny just got put through a table by @ArcherofInfamy at #WWEBacklash Bad Bunny just got put through a table by @ArcherofInfamy at #WWEBacklash!@sanbenito https://t.co/ws7dI3gi8K

The two fought over to the backstage area, where Damian hit a broken arrow suplex from on top of a platform and through a table below. Priest dragged Bunny out of the wreckage and dumped him at ringside before Priest hurt his ankle while trying to hit a kick.

Bunny went after the injured leg and got a big move in the corner before driving the knee into the ring post a few times. He then used a chain to hurt him more before hitting the knee with a steel chair.

Damian tried to beg him to stop, and Bunny did for a moment before Priest came back with a cheap shot. Bunny got a low blow before the rest of The Judgment Day showed up and beat Bunny down.

WWE @WWE



Now that ... THAT's cool! The roof just blew off for the return of CARLITO in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash !!!Now that ... THAT's cool! The roof just blew off for the return of CARLITO in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash!!!Now that ... THAT's cool! 🍎🍏 https://t.co/WPBQ5DzbHl

Rey Mysterio came in, and he got taken out as well before Carlito made his return in an LWO shirt and took down Balor and Dominik. Balor took a backstabber, and Dom got the 619 before they retreated, only to be met with Savio Vega on the ramp, followed by the rest of LWO.

WWE @WWE Savio Vega is here in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash to take out The Judgment Day! Savio Vega is here in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash to take out The Judgment Day! https://t.co/mBuFevlENZ

A brawl broke out, and Dominik took the brunt of it while Savio Vega hit Balor with chops to the head and took him down. He did the same to Dominik before Priest botched a kick in the ring and Bunny locked in the Figure Four leglock.

Bunny countered the South of Heaven and sidestepped a spear, letting Priest eat a steel chair in the corner. Bunny followed up with the Canadian Destroyer and picked up the win.

Result: Bad Bunny def. Damian Priest

WWE @WWE



The LWO is here to celebrate! What a win for Bad Bunny in the San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash The LWO is here to celebrate! What a win for Bad Bunny in the San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash!The LWO is here to celebrate! https://t.co/ZROqPNIadf

Grade: A+

The Bloodline vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash

Jey and Sami kicked off the match and tags were made early, and KO and Jimmy stepped in. KO got some big moves before tagging in Riddle, who kept the pressure up.

Solo came in and took control of the match, knocking Sami around the ring and dragging him to their corner to isolate him. Outside the ring, Owens was dropped on the steel steps before Riddle came in and got some Bro-tons on the Bloodline.

WWE @WWE



#WWEBacklash Are there more issues within The Bloodline? Are there more issues within The Bloodline?#WWEBacklash https://t.co/ztFbS7K6JA

KO came back with a senton on Jimmy for a near fall before Owens and Jey traded a series of superkicks, strikes, and a lariat. Sami came back with the Blue Thunder Bomb before getting the exploder and the Helluva Kick on Jey, but Solo broke up the pin.

Solo almost hit Jey with the Samoan Spike before the two had a staredown. Sami came in from behind and attacked them before Riddle came in and hit the Bro-Derek on Jey. Solo had snuck in a tag before the move and came in with the Samoan Spike and picked up the win.

Result: The Bloodline def. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash

Cody attacked Brock during his entrance and beat him down first with the cover of the announcers' desk and then the steel steps. They ended up in the ring, and the bell was rung before Cody hit a series of Disaster Kicks.

Brock managed to reverse the attack and hit a series of German Suplexes. We got a fifth and a sixth suplex before getting some hip tosses in as well. Brock was sent face-first into an exposed turnbuckle and was busted open before Cody came back with the Disaster kick.

Cody got the Cody Cutter before getting the Cross Rhodes twice and getting a near fall. Brock was a bloody mess but managed to get the F5 for a near fall. Cody was locked in the Kimura lock but managed to roll Brock over with the hold locked in to get the pin.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar

Grade: B+

Show rating: B+

We got some excellent matches tonight on WWE Backlash, with the Street Fight being a major highlight of the night.

Poll : 0 votes