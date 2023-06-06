Could the tension within The Judgment Day lead to multi-time WWE Champion's return?

The Judgment Day have been thriving on televised programming and premium live events ever since Finn Balor ousted Edge as part of the group. However, the latest interaction between two members of the group could potentially lead to a split in the future, one that could see the return of their former leader.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor were not on the same page on WWE RAW this week. Balor wanted The Judgment Day to be at ringside for Damian’s World Heavyweight Championship bout against Seth Rollins. The Archer of Infamy said he’ll do just fine without his team members. In light of these events, Damian could end up leaving Balor and forming his own team with Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar could align with Damian Priest as a mentor and not in an in-ring capacity. This could free up Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day too. The duo are kind of doing their own thing. The whole angle could also be used to turn Finn Balor into a babyface and put him in a title picture as a singles competitor.

Balor and Edge have a history of brutal interactions. The two faced each other inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39. The match is notorious for the brutal ladder spot that gave Balor a huge laceration.

The WWE Hall of Famer was drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2023 Draft. He last competed in a Triple Threat match on the May 12, 2023, episode of the blue brand. The four-time WWE Champion and Rey Mysterio lost the World Heavyweight Championship tournament match to AJ Styles that night.

The Judgment Day looked to be running after gold despite the loss on RAW

Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Damian Priest in the main event of RAW this week. The Visionary successfully defended his title in a hard-hitting match against The Archer of Infamy.

Finn Balor, who was barred from ringside during the match, entered the ring to confront Rollins after the closing bell. It seems that The Judgment Day member wants the gold for himself after his team member failed to do the job.

With Money in the Bank in the UK on July 1, Balor, who is Irish, could challenge for the title against The Visionary. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes