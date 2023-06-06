“They better not break up the Judgement Day man” - Fans spot tension between faction members on WWE RAW

Fans spotted some tension between Judgment Day members on WWE RAW tonight.

Seth Rollins kicked off this week's edition of the red brand. He started by hyping up his World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest. As he was talking, The Judgment Day's Priest and Finn Balor came out to confront him.

When Rollins hinted that Priest needs The Judgment Day to do his dirty work, The Archer of Infamy stated that he does not need Rhea, Dominik, or Balor to beat Rollins. After his statement, Balor looked a bit confused. It looked like he was caught off guard by Priest's statement.

Rollins seized the moment and asked Priest to leave his stablemates backstage during their clash later in the night. While Finn took exception to that, Priest agreed, which again seemed to catch Balor off guard.

Fans were quick to spot Balor's reactions to Priest's comments. Some fans even believed that The Judgment Day will soon kick Priest out of the faction for such comments.

One fan noted that Priest was acting like a babyface, and he might be getting the boot.

Another fan mentioned that Priest might move to WWE SmackDown to join The Bloodline.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley confirms that The Judgment Day is always looking to add more people

While fans think that The Judgment Day might be coming to an end, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley confirmed recently that the group is looking to add more people to it.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Rhea Ripley confirmed that the faction is looking to add a few interesting names to bolster their ranks.

"So, we're always looking at individuals that might make the cut. They obviously have to prove themselves to us and they have to want the same things that we want and understand that no one's in charge, that we're all here in a close-knit unit where we're all supporting each other and wanting the best for everyone in the group and just wanting to take over the WWE as a whole but together," she said.

She continued:

"So, we're always looking at obviously the people that are coming up from NXT. And we've looked at all those SmackDown superstars, all the RAW Superstars. We've tried with AJ [Styles] before but he was stubborn. We've tried with Liv [Morgan] before but she was stubborn. And then like yeah, I'm not sure, we've been looking at a few people. I don't wanna give anything away. We'll see if they make the cut or not." [11:53 - 12:46]

It will be interesting to see who The Judgment Day will add to their group in the future. It will also be interesting to see if they do anything about Damian Priest's comments.

Which WWE Superstar do you want to see join the faction in the future? Sound off in the comments section.

