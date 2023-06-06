3 Possible matches for Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank if not Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes is currently advertised for WWE Money in the Bank, but he doesn’t have a match made official for the show so far. The American Nightmare is trying to get Brock Lesnar to show up on RAW so they can go forward with their third match. Their last match occurred at Night of Champions, which didn’t end well for Cody.

Their third match is rumored to take place at SummerSlam 2023. That means Cody Rhodes will probably have to sit out Money in the Bank. Fans know that won’t happen because the RAW Superstar will do everything he can to compete at WWE’s next premium live event. The women's and men’s Money in the Bank ladder matches are the only bouts made official so far.

Cody Rhodes could be involved in a filler match-up at the premium live event next month if he doesn’t go up against Brock Lesnar.

With that in mind, let’s look at three possible opponents of the American Nightmare at Money in the Bank.

#1. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is arguably the most despised guy on the WWE roster today. Fans won’t let him cut promos inside the ring. The young star could be an excellent opponent for Cody at Money in the Bank in just a couple of weeks.

The two superstars had a promo battle on RAW this week. After the exchange, Dominik slapped Cody and hid behind Rhea Ripley. He even bragged about slapping the American Nightmare on WWE’s TikTok.

#2. The Miz

The Miz continues to be one of WWE’s most reliable performers to date. The A-Lister is a two-time Grand Slam Champion in Vince McMahon’s promotion.

Also, he doesn’t have a match at Money in the Bank because he lost the men’s ladder match qualifier to Ricochet last week on RAW.

The former WWE Champion could be Cody Rhodes’ opponent at Money in the Bank. The two have squared off against each other multiple times, with their most recent physical confrontation being a dark match after SmackDown last Friday.

#3. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 39. The Scottish Warrior is cleared to compete, and it’s only a matter of time before he makes his much-anticipated return to the promotion. What better way to make his return than at Money in the Bank in London?

McIntyre could be Cody Rhodes’ opponent for the July 1 premium live event. The former WWE Champion could show up as a heel during the build-up to the big show, or the promotion could just set up an impromptu match between the two at the event.

Money in the Bank takes place at The O2 Arena in London.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes