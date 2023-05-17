Exclusive details on Drew McIntyre's WWE future 

Drew McIntyre's WWE future is one of the most hotly-discussed topics in wrestling at the moment, as The Scottish Warrior's contract is expected to expire later this year. Now, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone has brought an exclusive update on the situation between the sports entertainment juggernaut and McIntyre.

As per Featherstone, the former WWE Champion hasn't yet agreed to a contract extension with the promotion. This is bound to disappoint Drew McIntyre's fans, who have been hoping to see him return to TV since his last appearance at WrestleMania 39, where he failed to win the Intercontinental Championship.

The 37-year-old has been one of WWE's most valuable stars, especially during the Thunderdome era, when he carried the company on his back. While he wasn't pushed as much once the crowds came back, he remained in the main event picture. Drew McIntyre even came inches close to winning the Undisputed Universal Title from Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2023.

Though there's still a chance the two sides could come to an agreement, if McIntyre does happen to leave WWE, he could become the hottest free agent, with several promotions vying to secure his services.

Do you see The Scottish Warrior leaving WWE anytime soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes