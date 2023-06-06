What did Dominik Mysterio say about his attack on 37-year-old star following RAW?

Dominik Mysterio rarely fails to take a cheap shot and escape. The World’s Most Dangerous Man was back with his cheap tactics on RAW this week. Dom Dom slapped Cody Rhodes after the latter embarrassed him on national television during their brief interaction on Miz TV.

Dominik Mysterio went backstage and reacted to his cheap shot on Cody Rhodes. The video was posted to WWE’s official TikTok account. The 26-year-old star mocked the American Nightmare by singing along to his entrance music.

"I slapped Cody Rhodes," he said.

Check out the clip below:

For those who aren't aware, Cody was invited by The Miz to talk about his third match against Brock Lesnar. The A-Lister referenced his guest's 13-year-old gimmick during the segment.

Cody Rhodes claimed Brock was on his annual hibernation, so they won’t see him on TV for the next few weeks. Miz used the opportunity to invite Dominik Mysterio to the show, and he arrived with Rhea Ripley.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion said Cody failed as a father because he wasn’t there for his daughter, just like Rey Mysterio didn’t watch Dominik grow up.

Cody said he had the utmost respect for Rey, but the WWE Hall of Famer made a terrible mistake in the form of Dominik. The latter faked his ring exit only to slap Cody. The segment ended with Cody taking out The Miz instead.

Dominik Mysterio could enter Money in the Bank this year

This week, WWE has announced six of the seven participants for the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on RAW. The seventh participant will be decided in a match against Matt Riddle. As of this writing, the company hasn’t revealed Riddle’s opponent.

According to a report, the seventh participant could be Dominik Mysterio. Matt Riddle, on the other hand, could end up facing GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank.

A match-up between the two was teased on RAW this week. Money in the Bank takes place at The O2 Arena in London on July 1, 2023.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

