What did former WWE Champion say to Cody Rhodes on RAW? The 13-year-old reference you missed

Cody Rhodes made an appearance on RAW this week. The American Nightmare entered the ring for a special edition of Miz TV. The A-Lister dropped a 13-year-old reference during his verbal interaction with Cody Rhodes inside the ring.

The former WWE Champion referenced Cody’s decade-old gimmick on RAW this week. The Miz complimented Cody by telling him that he looked dashing, a reference to the “Dashing” Cody Rhodes gimmick the 37-year-old star played some 13 years ago.

Cody adopted the gimmick after he was drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2010 WWE supplemental draft. He took an extremely narcissistic approach by proclaiming himself to be the best-looking star in the promotion. He even offered grooming tips for viewers in multiple vignettes.

It was during this time that Cody won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Drew McIntyre. The alliance, however, didn’t last long, as the two went their separate ways less than a month after they formed their tag team.

The “Dashing” gimmick met its untimely end after Cody legitimately broke his nose during a match against Rey Mysterio in January 2011. This led to WWE repackaging him as “Shattered” Cody Rhodes by making him wear protective face gear to sell his injury.

Cody Rhodes comes face-to-face with Dominik Mysterio on RAW

As seen on RAW this week, Cody told fans that Brock Lesnar is on his “annual hibernation.” The Miz informed his guest that he had a surprise for him. The two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion then introduced Dominik Mysterio.

As usual, Dom Dom entered the ring with Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day member called Cody a “deadbeat dad” for not being there for his daughter, just like Rey Mysterio wasn’t there for Dominik. The American Nightmare clapped back by saying that Rey made several mistakes and that he was looking at one.

Dominik delivered a cheap shot to Cody and immediately hid behind his Mami. Cody took out his frustration on the Miz by hitting him with his arm cast. It remains to be seen if we’ll see a matchup between Cody and Dominik somewhere down the line.

