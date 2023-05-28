When will Cody Rhodes face Brock Lesnar next? Rumored date for their 3rd match

Cody Rhodes battled Brock Lesnar for the second time at WWE Night of Champions. The outcome of the match, however, didn’t come in favor of the American Nightmare. Cody passed out to the kimura lock forcing the referee to call for the bell. It is safe to say that the two will probably meet for the third time at a future Premium Live Event.

WWE handing the win to Brock Lesnar against Cody Rhodes could potentially set up a third match between the two at SummerSlam 2023. For those unaware, The Biggest Party of the Summer will go down on August 5 in Detroit, Michigan. The American Nightmare was protected in his latest match as he didn’t submit to the Beast.

Conker AI Wrestling news @ConkerIWCtakes



#WWE WWE is set to bring SummerSlam to Ford Field on August 5th. They have sold a lot of tickets, but sales have slowed down over the past month. WWE has not announced any matches yet, so ticket sales are expected to pick up once the card is finalized. #WWE Summerslam #WWE NOC WWE is set to bring SummerSlam to Ford Field on August 5th. They have sold a lot of tickets, but sales have slowed down over the past month. WWE has not announced any matches yet, so ticket sales are expected to pick up once the card is finalized.#WWE #WWESummerslam #WWENOC https://t.co/GpehUiZG35

Cody had won his previous encounter with Lesnar at WWE Backlash. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner was taken to the suplex city by his bigger and stronger opponent. Lesnar also wore a crimson mask during their match at the May 6 Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. Cody used his opponent’s own momentum to pick up the win.

Lesnar returned the following night on RAW to pick up the feud. The Beast took out Cody from the triple threat World Heavyweight Championship tournament and planted him with a huge F5 through the announcer’s table. After the beatdown, Lesnar challenged Cody to a fight at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Cody Rhodes refuses to give up at Night of Champions

The American Nightmare had his arm wrapped in a cast for his match against Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions 2023. Cody realized he could use the cast to his advantage and used it to stun Lesnar with a couple of rights and lefts.

The RAW superstar also managed to hit his opponent with the Cross Rhodes. Lesnar, however, caught Cody in the kimura lock. Cody grabbed the ring rope for the break, but The Beast once again trapped his opponent in a kimura.

Cody Rhodes eventually passed out from pain and exhaustion, causing the referee to rule the match in his opponent’s favor. It remains to be seen if WWE will book a third match between the two.

How would you rate the match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes