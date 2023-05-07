WWE Backlash 2023: How many suplexes did Brock Lesnar hit on Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WWE Backlash 2023. The American Nightmare took incredible punishment at the hands of The Beast. However, Cody used Lesnar’s own momentum against him for the win at the Premium Live Event.

Brock Lesnar took Cody Rhodes to suplex city at WWE Backlash 2023. The Beast delivered eight suplexes to the 2023 Royal Rumble winner. The San Juan crowd started chanting “suplex city” as soon as Lesnar hit the first suplex on his opponent.

The company kept the match short because that’s what they do with Brock Lesnar matches. The WWE Backlash 2023 main event lasted for about 12 minutes. Lesnar was busted in the middle of the match after Cody Rhodes reversed his offense by sending him straight into an exposed turnbuckle.

The crowd gave quite an ovation to the site of a busted-wide-open Brock Lesnar. Cody Rhodes capitalized on the opportunity by delivering a Cody Cutter on his Backlash opponent. He followed his offense with a disaster kick.

The closing moments of the match saw Lesnar grab Cody for a kimura lock. Rhodes used his own body weight to pin Lesnar’s shoulder to the mat, getting the win in the main event of WWE Backlash 2023.

Cody Rhodes should move on from Brock Lesnar after WWE Backlash 2023

The American Nightmare overcame his toughest opponent yet in San Juan, Puerto Rick, this weekend. The victory gives him all the momentum he needs to get involved in a fresh storyline on the RAW after Backlash.

Cody is expected to be on the upcoming edition of the red brand. The episode will see the beginning of the tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion. The winner will be determined at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book The American Nightmare after Backlash.

How would you rate the main event? Let us know in the comments!

Poll : 0 votes