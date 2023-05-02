5 WWE Superstars who deserve to win the new World Heavyweight Championship

WWE got fans buzzing after they introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship, even recently confirming that Roman Reigns won't be adding it to his collection due to the brand split. With this in mind, a number of superstars have the chance to carry the new gold with them.

For this list, we're going to explore the top five WWE names who are well-deserved to be crowned the new World Heavyweight Championship.

#5: Drew McIntyre hasn't had the best time capturing WWE titles

#WWETheBump @Gunther_AUT says being in the ring with guys like @WWESheamus and @DMcIntyreWWE , who can match his brutality, brings the best out of him! .@Gunther_AUT says being in the ring with guys like @WWESheamus and @DMcIntyreWWE, who can match his brutality, brings the best out of him! #WWETheBump https://t.co/zJn71KjWay

Drew McIntyre is one of the superstars that many fans have continued to like ever since his return to the company. Despite the difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Scottish Warrior managed to entertain fans with his performance. During this period, he even won the WWE Championship with great receptions from fans.

Last year, he attempted to regain gold from Roman Reigns at the Clash at the Castle event but came up short. Before his absence, he even made another attempt at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther and Sheamus, but he failed again.

As an entertaining performer, McIntyre is definitely one that deserves another shot with the gold.

#4: Seth Rollins remained a top star even without a championship

Another superstar who many fans still find entertaining, with or without a championship, is Seth Rollins. The star's most recent title was the United States Championship, which he only held for 47 days.

Prior to that was in 2020 for the RAW Tag Team title with former superstar Buddy Murphy. Rollins also attempted to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Tribal Chief last year. He won the match but failed to bring the title with him.

His consistency with the fans and matches is surely a behavior deserving of becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.

#3: Shinsuke Nakamura has never held a major singles title in WWE

One of the stars that has not been utilized to their true potential was Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Japanese star's closest attempt at major singles gold was winning the Royal Rumble in 2018 and facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. There was a short-lived tease for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship program with Roman Reigns last year, but this was nixed. In the past, he only won the Intercontinental and United States titles.

Now that the star has returned and was even drafted to RAW, fans are hopeful that his run the second time around will be more fruitful and may result in him winning the gold.

#2: AJ Styles has not held any WWE Championship since 2021

AJ Styles was recently involved with The O.C. After his return on last week's SmackDown, it looks like his partnership with Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin will continue. Still, many fans are ready for another major title run from The Phenomenal One.

His last title win was for the RAW Tag Team Championship with Omos in 2021. He has not held any gold since, and it's about time the former WWE Champion receives another big win.

#1: Edge deserves one last run with the new World Heavyweight Championship

Edge is one of the superstars who's been open about discussing their retirement. The Hall of Famer made a miraculous return to the ring and has since treated fans to exciting matches, despite being sidelined by some minor injuries here and there. Still, it shows that he is still one of the top performers even if he was absent for that long.

The Hall of Famer deserves one last shot at the title before finally completing the run that was initially cut. His last title in the company was in 2011 for the previous version of the World Heavyweight Champion, which he had to relinquish after initially retiring due to a neck injury. Before he finally concludes his career, it would definitely be a warm feeling if he exits on his own terms.

