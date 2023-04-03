Edge defeated Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match on the second night of WWE WrestleMania 39. However, The Rated-R Superstar has been in the news for different reasons, as rumors of his potential retirement from the business have been making the rounds for quite some time now.

The former WWE Champion recently shed light on the recent reports. In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Edge revealed that his Hell in a Cell match against Finn Balor could be his last WrestleMania match. With his WWE contract expiring in September 2023, Edge has kept doors open on a possible retirement.

"This June will be 25 years since my television debut, so it feels like it would be kind of cool to do a nice little retirement tour almost," he said. "Not a greatest hits, because I want to go out and go. There is lots up in the air right now, honestly, and I think a lot of it will get answered in and around August and September." [H/T Toronto Sun]

However, WrestleMania 39 may not be the last we see of Edge inside the WWE ring as The Rated-R Superstar reiterated that he would like to retire from the business in Toronto, Canada, where he started his career.

"I would like it to be in Toronto," he reiterated of his final match. "I think that’s something I want to hold firm to. Would I prefer it to be a pay-per-view? Sure. Would I prefer it to be in a stadium? Sure. But to me, it’s more important for it to be in Toronto than let’s say that it has to be WrestleMania. Just because that’s where I started. So why not bring it full circle and be like 'There, that’s the end of the story.'"

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 After RAW, Edge seemed to suggest he plans on having his retirement match in Toronto, Canada in August 2023… After RAW, Edge seemed to suggest he plans on having his retirement match in Toronto, Canada in August 2023… https://t.co/z8ctFJ7uGE

Edge had a good outing against Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39

As mentioned earlier, Edge went one-on-one against Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match on the second night of WrestleMania 39. The high-profile match saw both the stars put everything on the line in what was inarguably one of the best matches of the night.

While the match kept going back and forth, The Rated-R Superstar managed to prevail over The Demon in the end to earn a massive victory.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Edge & Finn Balor absolutely destroyed each other inside Hell In A Cell. That was great #WrestleMania Edge & Finn Balor absolutely destroyed each other inside Hell In A Cell. That was great #WrestleMania

With that, Edge's ongoing rivalry against The Judgment Day has seemingly reached its climax. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company has in store for the Hall of Famer post-WrestleMania 39.

Who should retire Edge? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes