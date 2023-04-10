"Perfect feud for Roman Reigns"- WWE fans excited about top star returning to action after being on the sidelines for five months

With Cody Rhodes seemingly having his hands full with Brock Lesnar at the moment, fans have wondered what is next for Roman Reigns in WWE. Many believe that a returning Shinsuke Nakamura could be the ideal feud for The Tribal Chief.

It was announced during the post-WrestleMania 39 episode of SmackDown that The King of Strong Style will be making his return to TV programming on next week's edition of the blue brand. Nakamura's last televised match for WWE came on November 11 when he was defeated by Santos Escobar in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup.

Shinsuke crossed the 'forbidden door' as he traveled to Japan to participate in Great Muta's retirement tour. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion took on the wrestling legend at an event for NOAH wrestling.

News of Shinsuke Nakamura's return to WWE programming was met with excitement from fans. The Japanese star hasn't lived up to his name in the Stamford-based promotion, and many believe it's time for the company to let him showcase his true abilities. Some fans even talked about him going after Roman Reigns.

Martin @_MartinDean @SeanRossSapp It’s time but who does he target gunther and the ic title or does he go to Roman and the world title? @SeanRossSapp It’s time but who does he target gunther and the ic title or does he go to Roman and the world title?

BLM |「Howly」 @TheHowlingStorm @SeanRossSapp Remember when Boogs got injured at Mania, and they teased Roman vs Shinsuke the Smackdown after and just… didn’t do anything with that segment afterwards? @SeanRossSapp Remember when Boogs got injured at Mania, and they teased Roman vs Shinsuke the Smackdown after and just… didn’t do anything with that segment afterwards?

JJ @JJOil_Dynasty @SeanRossSapp run it back with AJ please @SeanRossSapp run it back with AJ please

Evan Martz @MartzeeXD @SeanRossSapp He needs a great manager and I think hes there. I love heel nakamura @SeanRossSapp He needs a great manager and I think hes there. I love heel nakamura

🔴 @ecfc0504 @SeanRossSapp His match against Roman is going to be outstanding @SeanRossSapp His match against Roman is going to be outstanding

Roman Reigns has faced Shinsuke Nakamura twice in WWE

Roman Reigns is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Shinsuke Nakamura. The duo have met inside the squared circle on a couple of occasions, with their last singles match coming in 2021.

The Tribal Chief had the upper hand in both their singles matches. While the first meeting between them ended in Disqualification after King Corbin attacked Reigns, The Bloodline leader secured a clean win in their match at Tribute to the Troops 2021.

The two SmackDown stars were on course to have a feud in 2022. However, the program between them abruptly ended. With Roman Reigns seemingly done with Cody Rhodes for now, fans certainly wouldn't mind seeing him reignite the rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura.

What do you think WWE has in store for Shinsuke Nakamura's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

