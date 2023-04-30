Roman Reigns must feud with 7-time champion following the Draft, according to the WWE Universe

The WWE Universe wants Roman Reigns to feud with AJ Styles following Night One of this year's Draft.

Styles has been sidelined due to a broken ankle. However, he returned on this week's episode of SmackDown.

In reaction to Styles' return, fans want The Phenomenal One to reignite his feud with Reigns. The Tribal Chief was the #1 pick in this year's WWE Draft.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Upon his return, Styles reunited with The OC as he attacked The Viking Raiders. The former WWE Champion has been a member of SmackDown in the past. He also termed the blue brand as the 'House That AJ Styles built.'

Dutch Mantell discussed the impact of Roman Reigns staying on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will continue as a member of the SmackDown roster. Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell questioned why SmackDown had three top-tier stars.

He further mentioned how Reigns ended up on the blue brand, whereas RAW had to pick Cody Rhodes as their #1 pick.

"Okay, so SmackDown got Roman, Solo, and Heyman. What did RAW get in exchange for that?" Mantell said. "I don't know about that. I think they're putting a lot of stock in Cody. So, Cody is worth three guys, I guess. I mean, don't try to make sense out of this. I agree with the Roman pick. How does Solo come in there too? I don't get it."

Reigns has primarily appeared on SmackDown. Being the WWE Champion, he has occasionally appeared on Monday Night RAW.

The Tribal Chief's latest title defense was against Cody Rhodes, whom he defeated at WrestleMania 39. The Undisputed Champion has been absent from WWE programming for weeks.

Should AJ Styles face Roman Reigns down the line after the Draft? Sound off in the comment section.

Poll : 0 votes