"Don't try to make sense out of this" - Wrestling veteran discusses the impact of Roman Reigns staying on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman being the first pick during the Draft.

Triple H started the WWE Draft this week and announced that Reigns, along with Solo and Heyman, would stay on the blue brand. Hunter then said that the World Heavyweight Championship would be exclusive to RAW, and Cody Rhodes became the first draft pick for the red brand.

On this week's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell tried to make sense of the first-round picks. He questioned why SmackDown got three top-tier stars, including Roman Reigns, while RAW had to contend with Cody for their first pick.

"Okay, so SmackDown got Roman, Solo, and Heyman. What did RAW get in exchange for that?" Mantell continued. "I don't know about that. I think they're putting a lot of stock in Cody. So, Cody is worth three guys, I guess. I mean, don't try to make sense out of this. I agree with the Roman pick. How does Solo come in there too? I don't get it." [From 2:00 - 2:44]

The Usos failed to deliver on their promise to Roman Reigns

The Usos were in a WrestleMania main event rematch this week against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Tribal Chief has been indifferent to The Usos since they lost their titles at Mania. Jimmy and Jey tried to get back into the good books of Roman by dedicating the match to him, and promising to win back the belts. However, the duo could not bring home the gold, losing once again to Sami and KO.

