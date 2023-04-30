Former WWE Champion set to turn heel before a feud against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship- Reports

WWE seems to have huge plans in store for Seth Rollins. A new report has claimed that Triple H and Co. are planning a feud between The Visionary and Drew McIntyre, with the latter turning heel.

Drew McIntyre has been out of action since his triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. While there is uncertainty over the former WWE Champion's future with the company due to his contract expiring in a few months, it is said that the reason for his absence is due to health issues.

The Scottish Warrior was drafted to Monday Night RAW on Night One of the 2023 Draft. While Rollins is yet to be drafted, he is most likely to stay on the red brand as it has been previously reported that The Visionary is the lead candidate to be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Xero News has further provided an update on the situation, noting that the creative team is planning to turn McIntyre heel upon his return and involve him in a feud with Rollins for the newly introduced world title.

Seth Rollins will face Omos at WWE Backlash

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's most consistent performers over the last several years. The Visionary has put on excellent matches week in and week out with a variety of opponents.

However, in one of the most bizarre matches of the year, The Visionary is set to face Omos in a one-on-one contest at Backlash. The match was announced abruptly on SmackDown a couple of weeks back, after which the duo had an interaction on the latest edition of the red brand.

However, MVP provided the reason behind the match in a backstage interview after the show. The veteran explained that Rollins was handpicked by The Nigerian Giant as his opponent for WWE's upcoming premium live event.

"Seth Freakin' Rollins has had an amazing career, from The Architect to The Visionary to the man he is today, he's accomplished virtually everything there is to accomplish," MVP said. "Honestly, I'm a fan, and I say that sincerely. He is one of the most impressive superstars in the game today, and that's precisely why The Nigerian Giant chose him. I wanna impress upon Seth that Backlash (…) it's no laughing matter."

Ibou, of WrestlePurists @BackupHangman Seth Rollins opening his world title campaign by toppling Omos and looking like a world beater is the move. He’s locked in right now, and super over, I’d pick him to win this new Big Gold. Seth Rollins opening his world title campaign by toppling Omos and looking like a world beater is the move. He’s locked in right now, and super over, I’d pick him to win this new Big Gold. https://t.co/QoAA9od8Lm

Seth Rollins also stated his desire to go after the newly introduced title. The idea is firmly backed by fans, as many believe that The Visionary should be the first guy to hold the big gold.

