WWE star explains why Omos is facing Seth Rollins at Backlash

WWE caught fans by surprise with the recent announcement that Omos and Seth Rollins will go one-on-one at Backlash on May 6. Following this week's episode of RAW, MVP addressed why the match is set to take place.

Omos and Rollins were left without storylines after their respective rivalries with Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul ended following WrestleMania 39. On last week's SmackDown, WWE unexpectedly confirmed that the two will meet in Puerto Rico next month.

MVP, Omos' manager, spoke in character during an interview with Byron Saxton on RAW Talk. The WWE veteran claimed that The Nigerian Giant hand-picked Rollins as his Backlash opponent:

"Seth Freakin' Rollins has had an amazing career, from The Architect to The Visionary to the man he is today, he's accomplished virtually everything there is to accomplish," MVP said. "Honestly, I'm a fan, and I say that sincerely. He is one of the most impressive superstars in the game today, and that's precisely why The Nigerian Giant chose him. I wanna impress upon Seth that Backlash (…) it's no laughing matter." [0:14 – 0:50]

The upcoming opponents have crossed paths in multi-man contests in the past, including the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, they have never faced each other in a regular singles bout.

Omos sends a message to Seth Rollins

This week's RAW featured a staredown between Omos and Seth Rollins in the middle of the ring. The segment ended with The Visionary smiling in his rival's face while fans sang his popular theme song.

Following MVP's Backlash match explanation, Omos delivered an ominous warning to Rollins at the end of the RAW Talk interview:

"After Backlash, Seth Freakin' Rollins will not be the one laughing." [1:01 – 1:08]

Both men have competed in one televised match each since WrestleMania 39. Omos defeated Elias on the April 3 episode of RAW, while Rollins picked up a win over The Miz on the April 17 episode of the red show.

