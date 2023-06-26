WWE seemingly wants Roman Reigns' ex-rival to win Money in the Bank instead of LA Knight, says Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan thinks WWE could be planning to have Logan Paul win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase instead of LA Knight.

Last Monday on RAW, Paul revealed that he had spoken to WWE management and would be competing in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 1 in London, England. The popular YouTuber will square off against Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Damian Priest.

While many are predicting that LA Knight would be the one to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, Konnan thinks the company seemingly wants Paul to win it because of the buzz it will generate. Here's what he said on Keepin' It 100:

"I'm thinking, bro, just because of all the time they're giving Paul here [his segment on RAW], I have a feeling, I'm thinking they want Paul to go over because of the buzz it will generate. Because Knight won't generate the mainstream buzz even though he'll be the most over guy in the match." [12:55 - 13:08]

Logan Paul previously challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Logan Paul has competed in a few matches since April 2022. After teaming up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38, the YouTuber beat The Awesome One in a singles at SummerSlam.

In November 2022, Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Despite his impressive performance, he failed to defeat The Tribal Chief.

Paul later failed to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and suffered another loss against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

