Logan Paul did one thing on RAW that might have annoyed WWE talent, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently took issue with how Logan Paul cleaned house this week on RAW.

The Maverick returned to the red brand this week and announced that he would compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, this drew out the other six men who fought hard to secure a spot in the bout. As Butch approached the ring, Paul mentioned that he didn't even know the Brawling Brutes member. This led to an all-out brawl where Paul knocked out Butch with a punch.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo addressed a fan's question about Logan Paul knocking out Butch. He stated that no one cared about the WWE Superstars because a YouTuber could come in for a night, humiliate and knock out one of the most formidable competitors in minutes. He recalled how the stars would stand up for themselves during the Attitude Era.

"If you didn't protect the talent, bro, trust me, you were gonna hear from them, and what they would say is what I just said. 'Vince, we're gonna be here for 365 days of the year for the next ten years. This guy is gonna be gone next week. So how do I benefit? And how does the company benefit when you put him over me? Now, I'm damaged goods, and this guy is back on TikTok.' That's the scenario." [19:02 - 19:36]

Logan Paul competed in his latest match at WrestleMania 39

The Maverick has made it a habit of participating in high-profile WWE matches.

Within a year of joining the company, Logan Paul competed against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022. Following that, he got involved in a heated feud with Seth "Freakin" Rollins, culminating in Rollins picking up the win at WrestleMania 39 in a thrilling singles encounter.

WWE @WWE BREAKING: @LoganPaul has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank live on Saturday, July 1 at @TheO2 in London! BREAKING: @LoganPaul has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank live on Saturday, July 1 at @TheO2 in London! https://t.co/7wXFLABpc2

The Maverick has a rich history with both Rollins and Reigns. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Paul can become Mr. Money in the Bank and reignite a feud with either of the top champions in WWE.

