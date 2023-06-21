28-year-old WWE Superstar could become world champion in the future, according to wrestling veteran Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Logan Paul could win a world title in WWE in the future.

Paul first competed inside a WWE ring in April 2022 when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. He later signed a contract with the Stamford-based company. He has since wrestled four other bouts, including an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match against Roman Reigns and a one-on-one match against current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed the possibility of seeing Logan Paul win a world title in WWE.

"Well, I think that, bro, the guys had what, three matches, four, they've all been great. Imagine this guy with a year under his belt. I could see him one day carrying the belt because you won't look at him as a YouTube star anymore. He's a wrestler that was a YouTube star or is a YouTube star, you know what I'm saying. Because he can talk, he's got charisma, he's smart, he does creative sh*t, he does crazy sh*t, he can wrestle. Like for a guy with only four matches it's incredible," he said. [1:03 - 1:36]

Logan Paul will compete in the WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Logan Paul has been absent from the Stamford-based company since his loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 last April. However, he returned two days ago on Monday Night RAW to announce that he had spoken with management and would now be competing in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The 28-year-old vowed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash it in to "take the championship from whoever I want, whenever I want."

