4 reasons why Logan Paul should win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match - Major stories to continue featuring top WWE champions?

Logan Paul made quite the splash on the latest edition of WWE RAW. He returned to TV during the Cleveland show and revealed a major piece of news. The Maverick has officially joined six other competitors in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The Money in the Bank event will take place on July 1, 2023. The show will air live from the O2 arena in London, England. One of the most anticipated bouts on the show's card is the same one that The Maverick has entered.

Paul will be joined by Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Butch, Damian Priest, and Santos Escobar. While all six stars are phenomenal in-ring competitors, there's a strong chance that The Maverick will emerge victorious.

This article will look at four reasons why Paul should leave London with the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

#4 He's arguably the biggest mainstream name in the match

As noted, there are seven stars in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Interestingly, none of these performers have ever held a world title in WWE. Some have held NXT gold or mid-card titles, but none have reached the top.

In fact, despite the crew being incredibly talented, most are yet to even feature in a proper main event. Most, if not all, should get the opportunity in the near future. Unfortunately, they just aren't quite there yet.

Logan Paul has competed in several significant matches in his short time with the company. He's also a huge star away from pro wrestling. Considering his massive fan following, he's unquestionably the biggest name in the bout. Hence, WWE should attempt to push him over the others.

#3 Logan Paul is shockingly good at being a WWE Superstar

Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2022

Logan Paul doesn't have a ton of experience in pro wrestling. He's had five matches in his WWE career, including three big-time singles bouts. One was a tag team match, and the other contest was the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Despite only wrestling five matches, there's no doubt that Logan Paul was made for WWE. The Maverick is an absolute natural in the ring and on the microphone. He's delivered every time he's competed inside the squared circle, albeit with help from some of the best wrestlers in the world.

Paul should win at Money in the Bank 2023 because he takes his craft seriously. If he was a typical celebrity with little or no aptitude towards the industry, a victory for him would be an insane thought. Instead, he's extremely talented and is worthy of a high-profile spot.

#2 He's lost his past few matches in WWE

While Logan Paul's WWE career had a promising start regarding wins and losses, things took a turn for the worse. He and The Miz defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. Paul then went on to defeat The Miz in a singles match at SummerSlam 2022.

Unfortunately, The Maverick's luck ran out from that point forward. Paul lost to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022. He then failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and came up short against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

With three high-profile losses in a row, Paul must pick up a big win. If he loses again, it may hurt his drawing power. Whether Paul is the right WWE Superstar to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase can be debated, but The Maverick needs wins.

#1 Logan Paul has a history with both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39

The biggest reason Logan Paul should win at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in the O2 arena is for future storyline purposes. Paul winning the briefcase would guarantee a title opportunity at any point within a year, opening up some exciting possibilities.

The YouTube star could win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and go on to fight Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch. Their first bout was incredible, but Paul surely wants to get a win back over The Visionary.

He could also challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Paul lost to The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel, it could be argued that Reigns is now more vulnerable than ever amid The Bloodline's civil war. Either of the potential stories are intriguing. Hence, Paul should lay the foundation for it with his win.

