Why is WWE pushing for longer title reigns? Possible reasons explored

WWE has witnessed a lot of changes ever since Triple H became the company’s Chief Content Officer. The Game has even given due attention to the mid-card titles. Under Triple H’s watchful eye, GUNTHER became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era.

The Ring General’s incredible run with the workman’s title has led to widespread praise from fans and peers alike. It is possible that Triple H and his team could be trying to restore the credibility and prestige of the title by booking him and other top champions for longer title reigns.

GUNTHER won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Austrian brute successfully defended the title against the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Mustafa Ali, to name just a few.

The RAW Superstar recently crossed a full year as Intercontinental Champion. He is less than 100 days away from surpassing Honky Tonk Man’s record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in Vince McMahon's promotion. The Hall of Famer’s title reign stands at 454 days.

As of now, GUNTHER is expected to surpass Honky Tonk’s Man reign. Imperium’s main man must hold onto the title until September 7, 2023. His next title defense is likely to take place at Money in the Bank 2023.

GUNTHER recently joined Roman Reigns on a prestigious WWE list

Roman Reigns was one of the three men who have had year-long title reigns with two different championships before GUNTHER arrived and made it four. The Tribal Chief surpassed a full year with the WWE Championship in April 2023.

With him recently crossing 365 days with the Intercontinental Championship, GUNTHER joined Roman Reigns and two other performers on the list. Imperium’s main man previously held the NXT UK Championship for a record 870 days.

It remains to be seen when fans will see the next showdown for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

