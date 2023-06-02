When will Gunther become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion ever?

GUNTHER broke the record for the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era a couple of weeks ago. The Ring General has held the title for the last 356 days. He kicked off his incredible reign by defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown.

GUNTHER is less than 100 days away from beating The Honky Tonk Man’s record of longest Intercontinental Championship reign. The WWE Hall of Famer held the title for 454 days, which means the current IC Champion must hold the title until September 7, 2023 to break the record. Apart from Honky Tony Man, only three other wrestlers have held the prestigious title for more than a year.

They are Pedro Morales, Don Muraco and Randy Savage. The “Macho Man” held the IC Championship for 414 days. Morales, on the other hand, held the workman’s championship for 424 days. GUNTHER is just four weeks away from breaking Muraco’s record of 384 days with the championship.

The Imperium's main man successfully defended his title against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Ali had won a battle royal to earn an opportunity against the Ring General on the May 15, 2023, edition of WWE RAW.

He appeared on a special episode of The Bump after Night of Champions to talk about his win. The Austrian brute said he didn’t care who the crowd were backing that night because his job was to elevate the title by winning the contest.

GUNTHER reportedly set to receive main event push

The Ring General has dominated competition for as long as he’s been in WWE. He has been heavily protected and lost to very few superstars, including Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker. With that being said, GUNTHER could very well be on the verge of a main event push.

The former NXT UK Champion is reportedly being considered to main event WrestleMania next year against Cody Rhodes. The two men have expressed desire to work against each other in the past. The last time they were in the ring together, the American Nightmare got the better of the Imperium leader.

It remains to be seen how WWE will book the top heel in the buildup to WrestleMania 40.

