"Do you think I care?" - Gunther shares controversial opinion on the fan reception in Saudi Arabia after Night of Champions

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently spoke about the treatment he received from the fans in Saudi Arabia.

The Intercontinental Champion put on a dominant performance against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions. Ali had the fans inside the Jeddah Superdome strongly behind him and nearly pulled off a major upset. However, The Ring General came back strongly and closed the match with a devastating Powerbomb to win the encounter.

On a special episode of The Bump after Night of Champions, Gunther made it clear that he did not care about who the crowd was supporting. He claimed that the people in Saudi Arabia treated him very well, but he didn't bother with the reception since his goal was just to elevate the Intercontinental title.

"Do you think I care if those people appreciate me? Let me tell you how those last days went. Ever since I arrived here in Saudi Arabia, they rolled out the red carpet for me. They appreciated me, they showed me their respect at the media panel yesterday. But I told them straight to their face, I do not care if they appreciate me or not. I'm in this for the greater good. For the honor of this great sport and the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship." [From 49:05 - 49:40]

You can watch the full show here:

Dutch Mantell feels the SmackDown roster is missing Gunther

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is a huge fan of Gunther and was disappointed to see him move to RAW after the WWE Draft.

This past Friday on the Smack Talk podcast, Mantell felt that the Intercontinental Champion's move to RAW had left a serious gap in the blue brand that was hard to fill.

"You know who SmackDown missed tonight badly? Gunther. They missed him. I missed him. When it all goes to hell and hen baskets, send Gunther out there to beat the sh*t out of somebody."

With the win at Night of Champions, the 35-year-old has now crossed 350 days as Champion, and it will be interesting to see who can step up to The Ring General next.

What did you think of The Ring General's performance at Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes