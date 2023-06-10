Which current WWE Superstar matched an iconic Roman Reigns record recently? All you need to know

Roman Reigns set an incredible record with the WWE Universal Championship, as he has held the title for 1013+ days. The Tribal Chief is also one of the few superstars who’ve had year-long reigns with two different championships. Recently, another superstar joined the Bloodline leader on this prestigious list.

The star in question is Gunther. The Ring General holds the record for the longest reign with the NXT UK Championship – at 870 days. He’s also the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern day. Gunther won the title by beating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Imperium’s main man is less than 100 days away from surpassing Honky Tonk Man’s record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign. Gunther must retain the workman’s title till September 7, 2023, in order for him to beat the Hall of Famer’s incredible record, which currently stands at 454 days.

Both Gunther and Roman Reigns will reportedly be in action at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The Ring General is expected to defend his championship against Matt Riddle.

The Tribal Chief, on the other hand, will likely team up with Solo Sikoa against The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) at the iconic O2 Arena in London, England.

When is Roman Reigns’ next SmackDown appearance?

The Tribal Chief didn’t work this week’s edition of the blue brand. He’ll return to the show next Friday to continue The Bloodline saga. Roman Reigns was on SmackDown last week and was awarded a brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt by Triple H.

The 38-year-old star is advertised for almost all episodes of SmackDown leading up to SummerSlam 2023. The biggest party of the summer will go down at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5. Reigns is rumored to put his title on the line at the big event.

Will the Tribal Chief take care of The Bloodline next Friday? We’ll have to wait to find out how things pan out.

