WWE still has two frontrunners for Money in the Bank - Reports

WWE is finalizing its plans for Money in the Bank, with two rumored frontrunners to win the Men's MITB ladder match.

Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, and Logan Paul are all set to compete to win the MITB briefcase on Saturday in London, England. The holder of the contract has the opportunity to cash it in for a shot at a world championship at any point in the next year.

According to the latest report from BWE on Twitter (via Xero News), either LA Knight or Damian Priest is the likely Mr. Money in the Bank this year. Plans are always subject to change, especially if Vince McMahon is involved, but it seems like WWE has its two favorites to win the briefcase.

BWE also previously reported that Triple H doesn't want Paul to win the match, and there are plans to have him feud with Knight. There's also a report of Paul facing off against Grayson Waller at SummerSlam, and their program could start as soon as Friday's SmackDown.

The latest betting odds still favor LA Knight to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, per Wrestling Inc. Logan Paul remains in second place, with Damian Priest at number three. Santos Escobar and Shinsuke Namakura have similar odds, while Butch and Ricochet are long shots to win the match.

LA Knight discusses his WWE release in 2014

Before there was LA Knight, there was Slate Randall in NXT from 2013 to 2014. Knight was an enhancement talent in developmental and didn't last more than a year in WWE before he was released.

In an appearance on the Insight podcast, Knight discussed his first WWE run, stating that his release was due to performance center head trainer Bill DeMott. They were not seeing eye-to-eye and were having problems back then.

"When I got let go the first time, it wasn't because of a talent issue," Knight said. "That was made very clear to me. It was very much a professional issue. Me and the head coach at the time, the way that things were going was not good. I was poking the bear because of things that were happening." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Knight made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling and NWA under the ring name Eli Drake. He returned to WWE in 2021 and was repackaged as Max Dupri on the main roster before returning to his LA Knight persona last October.

Would you like to see LA Knight win the Money in the Bank ladder match? Give your answer in the comments section below, yeah.

