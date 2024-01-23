6 underrated South Korean thrillers that are worth watching

South Korean thrillers are increasingly popular these days. There are plenty of reasons why cinephiles are drawn to these films, but the most important one is their ability to build suspense. South Korean filmmakers have perfected the art of pacing mystery narratives. They know how to keep the viewer invested in the story without giving away any crucial hints that would make it easy to predict the ending.

Staying in tune with the demand from audiences at home and beyond, several South Korean thrillers are released each year. In most cases, movies that have been well-marketed or have big names attached to them tend to make the headlines internationally. Therefore, it is not unusual for some well-made South Korean thrillers to fly under the radar.

Fans of the genre looking for engaging South Korean thrillers shouldn't only stick to watching the titles mentioned in the news. They should make a point to check out underrated thrillers that are equally as interesting, if not more.

The Suspect, Cold Eyes, and 4 other underrated South Korean thrillers that will keep the viewers guessing

1) Mother (2009)

Another masterpiece from Bong Joon-ho, the famed director of Parasite (2019), this South Korean thriller is intense and eerie. In the lead is Kim Hye-ja, whom the audience will recognize from Our Blues (2022) and The Light in Your Eyes (2019). She plays a widowed mother who fawns over her intellectually disabled son. When he is accused of murder, she sets out to catch the real killer.

Hye-ja's powerful performance is one of the main reasons to watch this engaging South Korean thriller. The layered narrative and surprising developments throughout the movie will keep viewers immersed in the storytelling.

2) The Suspect (2013)

Fans of Train to Busan (2016) and Silenced (2011) are well aware of Gong Yoo's acting abilities. He has a quiet intensity that bodes well with broody characters with complex backstories.

In this movie, directed by Won Shin-yun, he plays Ji Dong-cheol, a North Korean special forces agent. He is abandoned by his government due to changes in the political system. His wife and daughter are murdered in the aftermath, and he goes on a rampage to find the person responsible.

In terms of intensity, this movie never lets up. Viewers who enjoy fast-paced narratives with adrenaline-pumping action scenes will surely enjoy this South Korean thriller.

3) Cold Eyes (2013)

This South Korean thriller is a remake of the Hong Kong film Eye in the Sky (2007). Directed by Cho Ui-seok and Kim Byeong-seo, it focuses on the members of a surveillance team of a special crime unit. They are tracking the intelligent mastermind who pulled off multiple bank robberies. it stars Jung Woo-sung, Han Hyo-joo, and Sol Kyung-gu.

It has that cat-and-mouse element that keeps the adrenaline pumping. The best feature of this movie is that the action doesn't overpower the plot. Instead, they go hand-in-hand to offer viewers a thrilling cinematic experience.

4) A Hard Day (2014)

Lee Sun-kyun's name will sound familiar to cinephiles, as the talented actor passed away only last month. The industry and fans around the globe took to the internet to express their condolences. Internationally, he gained popularity after appearing in Parasite and was known for his impressive range.

In this South Korean thriller, directed by Kim Seong-hun, Sun-kyun played the role of Detective Ko Gun-su. When he runs over a homeless man, he doesn't report it to the police. Instead, he hides the body. But he soon realizes that there was a witness who saw him.

The movie benefits from the intelligent screenplay, and Sun-kyun's captivating performance adds to the viewing experience. Action fans will appreciate the beautifully executed realistic fight scenes.

5) Memoir of a Murderer (2017)

Based on Kim Young-ha's bestselling novel, this South Korean thriller stars Sol Kyung-gu and Kim Nam-gil in the lead. Directed by Won Shin-yun, the story focuses on a serial killer, Byeong-soo, played by Kyung-gu. He stops killing when he starts suffering from Alzheimer's disease. When he meets his daughter's new boyfriend, Min Tae-joo, played by Nam-gil, he suspects that he is also a murderer.

The narrative's unpredictability is what makes this film so great. It has plenty of twists and turns that viewers won't see coming. Both Kyung-gu and Nam-gil deliver compelling performances as complex characters who are not what they seem on the surface.

6) The Beast (2019)

In this gripping South Korean thriller, Lee Sung-min and Yoo Jae-Myung play two hard-headed detectives who keep crossing paths with one another as they try to solve a brutal murder. The case seems easy at first, but things keep getting complicated as they investigate further.

The movie explores how the leads seem to be more motivated to get a possible boost in their careers instead of being concerned with bringing the culprit to justice. The suspenseful plot will keep viewers on the hook with a heavy dose of unpredictable revelations.

Fans of the genre will not be disappointed with these intriguing South Korean thrillers that aren't as predictable as they may seem from their trailers.