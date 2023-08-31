5 must-watch dramas of Han Hyo-joo that showcase her versatility

Han Hyo-joo, the South Korean actress born on February 22, 1987, is the talk of the town with her latest web series, Moving, trending on all online platforms. Han Han Hyo-joo has an extensive history in the entertainment realm, and this year marks her remarkable two-decade journey in the industry, tracing back to her discovery in a teenage beauty pageant in 2003.

Hyo-joo is most known for her main performances in the television dramas Brilliant Legacy, Dong Yi, and W, and the film Cold Eyes, for which she received the Blue Dragon Film Awards' Best Actress award. She has since blossomed into an award-winning actress with a diverse range of drama and film roles under her belt.

Han Hyo-joo has never shied away from a challenge since her cinematic debut in 2005, performing a range of characters in romances, action series, comedies, and melodramas. Here are her 5 must watch K-dramas of Han Hyo-joo showcasing her versatility.

From action to romance: 5 K-dramas of Han Hyo-joo that showcases her versatile acting

1) W: Two Worlds

Playing the role of Oh Yeon-Joo, Han Hyo-joo portrays a surgeon in the drama W: Two Worlds Apart, released in 2016.

In W: Two Worlds Apart, Han Hyo-joo plays a real-world surgeon who can access the unstable webtoonverse created by her father. In the bizarre outer world, she encounters Kang Chul (Lee Jong-suk) and experiences love unfolding in diverse circumstances, eventually becoming his rescuer.

Hyo-joo won several Best Actress awards in multiple award functions of the 2016 APAN Star Awards, MBC drama awards, and more for her performance in this drama. The on-screen chemistry she shared with Lee Jong-suk was off the charts, making this drama an absolute top recommendation for romantic comedy enthusiasts.

2) Happiness

Happiness is an apocalyptic thriller set in a world where contagious diseases have become the norm.

The storyline of Happiness unfolds when the global release of a failed therapeutic drug called Next leads to a worldwide pandemic known as the Lytta Virus, sometimes referred to as the 'mad person disease.'

Han Hyo-joo plays Yoon Sae-bom, a fierce and fearless member of the police force. You can't help but be concerned about her because it appears like she would act before considering her safety. It's a definite recommendation for a thriller, especially with Hyo-joo's being a bad-as* cop.

3) Moving

Moving is the newest addition to this list, generating a buzz among viewers due to its all-encompassing nature in the supernatural genre—packed with action, otherworldly elements, soaring individuals, superhuman abilities, and, naturally, captivating chemistry between its lead characters.

Based on Kang Full's namesake webtoon, the series is a supernatural drama about three teenage high school kids and their parents who learn they have superpowers. Han Hyo-joo portrays Lee Mi-hyun, a tonkatsu restaurant owner and a former NIS (National Intelligence Service) agent with superhuman senses.

She is also the mother of Kim Bong-seok, a son who can fly and inherited her skills. Hyo-joo's character goes to great lengths to defend her child, including confronting a killer on a mission to eliminate superhumans like her. The stellar cast and the superhero genre are reasons for drama enthusiasts to check out this drama.

4) Dong Yi

It is a period drama set during the Joseon dynasty based on the life of a renowned woman from history, Choi Suk Bin, previously known as Dong Yi.

Han Hyo-joo plays the title role of a former servant who advances through the ranks to become a court lady inspector. Later, she becomes King Suk Jong's (Jin Hee) consort and utilizes her intelligence to expose a political scheme inside the palace.

She received multiple awards for her performance in this drama, including the prestigious Daesang at the MBC Drama Awards.

5) Brilliant Legacy

This drama was one of the highest-rated programs in 2009, with a final rating of 47.1%. In the film, Han Hyo-joo plays Go Eun Sung, a dedicated dumpling store owner with a rough past. Jang Sook Ja (Hyo Jung), a food industry owner, comes in as an unexpected savior.

Sook Ja decides to designate Eun Sung as her heir when Eun Sung saves her, startling her haughty grandson, Seon Woo Hwan (Seung Gi). Granny Sook Ja feels that by bringing Eun Sung into the family, she can inspire Hwan to change for the better.

Hyo-joo's adolescent role in this drama brings a diverse arc to her career.

Han Hyo-joo’s next big project is the thriller Dominant Species by Stranger writer Lee Soo-yeon. She will co-star with Ju Ji-hoon as the CEO of a genetically altered meat corporation that has eliminated Korea's need for meat.

Hyo-joo has long enjoyed taking on projects in both large and small-budget productions, and fans can’t wait to see more of her on the big screens.