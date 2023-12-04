6 engaging Nordic thrillers to stream this winter 

Over the last few years, Nordic thrillers have become popular among international audiences. Fans of dark, gritty thrillers tend to enjoy shows with a gloomy, mysterious aesthetic, and Nordic thrillers serve it up in abundance. These thrillers also tend to explore the psychological aspects linked to violence and crime, which helps add depth to the show's narrative.

Often starring a flawed protagonist, Nordic thrillers differ from other similar shows in terms of action sequences. These shows are usually slow-paced and have fewer adrenaline-pumping action scenes. However, fans will find that the clever writing and captivating performances by the actors make up for the lack of high-speed car chases and explosions.

In the last few years, many exciting Nordic thrillers have been released on multiple streaming platforms.

Eyewitness, Wisting, and 4 other Nordic thrillers that keep the suspense alive till the very end

1) The Bridge (2011) - Netflix

This Nordic thriller starts with a murder that takes place on the Øresund Bridge which connects Denmark and Sweden. In order the solve the crime and leave no stone turned, Saga Norén (Sofia Helin), a Swedish police detective teams up with a Danish detective named Martin Rohde (Kim Bodnia).

Helin does a great job of bringing Saga's character to life. Even though her character's social skills need work, it becomes obvious that she is good at her job. Intelligent and complex, it is an entertaining show that gets better as it progresses.

The show has four seasons and 38 episodes in total.

2) Eyewitness (2014) - MUBI

This Nordic thriller focuses on two teenagers named Philip (Axel Bøyum) and Henning (Odin Waage), who witness multiple homicides. To keep their relationship a secret, they don't come forward to help the investigation. This creates a rift between them and puts them at risk of being attacked by the killer.

Thrillers usually focus on the detective's perspective. Therefore, this title is refreshing as it offers insight into the impact crime can have on the lives of eyewitnesses. This Nordic thriller is perfect for a weekend binge and has only six episodes.

3) Follow the Money (2016) - Apple TV+

This show has three seasons and 30 episodes in total. In the first season, detective Mads Justesen (Thomas Bo Larsen) is called to investigate a dead body. Washed ashore, it is first assumed that the death was an accident. However, as the detective continues to investigate, he starts seeing signs of foul play.

This thriller explores how greed and corruption can lead to financial crime and coverups. The pace is a little slow but the story builds in an interesting manner, which keeps viewers hooked.

4) Deadwind (2018) - Netflix

Starring Pihla Viitala in the lead, Deadwind is a gritty thriller that is both intriguing and entertaining. Viitala plays Sofia Karppi, a skilled homicide detective who is coping with a recent loss. However, when she goes back to work, her new assignment threatens to disrupt her life all over again.

Smart and realistic, the well-written narrative is one of the best things about this Nordic thriller, which has three seasons and 28 episodes. Viewers will also enjoy watching Sofia at work as Viitala does a great job balancing the detective's inner strengths and weaknesses.

5) Wisting (2019) - Apple TV+

Viewers who enjoy complex plots will enjoy this highly regarded Nordic thriller. The story follows a widowed detective named William Wisting (Sven Nordin) who is on the hunt for an American serial killer. According to intel, the killer has assumed a new identity and is living in his community.

Carrie-Anne Moss plays FBI Special Agent Maggie Griffin who helps Wisting with his search. Maggie and William aren't always on the same page with regard to the lengths they can go to to find the killer, but they still find enough common ground to be able to work together successfully. The show includes 18 episodes, which are spread across three seasons.

6) The Chestnut Man (2021) - Netflix

Danica Curcic and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard play the lead roles in this intriguing Nordic thriller. The story follows two skilled officials, Naia Thulin and Mark Hess, who are called in to investigate the murder of a young woman who is found in a playground. A figurine made of chestnuts is discovered at the crime scene and the duo thinks this can lead them to the killer.

This Nordic thriller only has six episodes. It is a slow burn but the momentum picks up as the show continues. The locations are eerie and unsettling, adding to the narrative. The best thing about the show is that it has plenty of twists and turns and keeps viewers guessing.

These well-made titles are perfect for individuals who enjoy gritty shows that boast complex characters, hard-to-solve mysteries, and unpredictable endings.