7 movies similar to A24's Death of a Unicorn

Death of a Unicorn was distributed by A24 in North American theaters on March 28, 2025, following its debut at the South by Southwest Festival on March 8.

It follows a 2025 dark-comedy film that centers on a father-daughter pair, played by Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, who accidentally murder a unicorn on a road trip. As they learn how the unicorn's blood can change their lives, they get stuck in a series of strange events while being chased by an unknown billionaire.

For viewers who liked Death of a Unicorn, there are other movies with the same mix of dark humor, magic, surrealism, and strange stories. Here are seven films similar to Death of a Unicorn, either through quirky narratives, fantastical elements, or exploring absurd situations.

Swiss Army Man, Midsommar, and more movies to watch if you enjoy the new A24 horror comedy Death of a Unicorn

1) Swiss Army Man (2016)

Swiss Army Man (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Swiss Army Man is a comedy-drama directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The film focuses on Hank (Paul Dano), a guy stuck on an uninhabited island, who finds a dead body called Manny (Daniel Radcliffe). Hank uses Manny's "special skills" to try to escape the island and survive. The movie has a strange and ridiculous humor, as well as its unorthodox treatment of the ideas of friendship and survival.

Swiss Army Man is a unique movie that blends absurd and magical elements to explore deep emotions, much like Death of a Unicorn.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) The Lobster (2015)

The Lobster (Image via Netflix)

Yorgos Lanthimos's dystopian comedy The Lobster depicts a world where being single is against the law and people have 45 days to locate a spouse or risk being turned into an animal.

Particularly in its satirical investigation of society standards and human behavior, the dark humor, strange premise, and ridiculous scenarios of the film resemble Death of a Unicorn. Through unusual and bizarre storylines, both movies include deadpan performances and examine topics of relationships and the effects of society's expectations.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

3) Annihilation (2018)

Still from the trailer of Annihilation (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Directed by Alex Garland, Annihilation is a horror movie with science fiction components. Several researchers (Natalie Portman, Tuva Novotny, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson) enter "The Shimmer," a unique and enigmatic area where the natural laws don't apply. The film generates a foreboding and terrifying mood by combining psychological horror with fantastical components.

Furthermore, in terms of its themes, particularly how it combines science fiction and magic, Annihilation is quite similar to Death of a Unicorn. Though the locations of both films leave you feeling lost, Annihilation leans more towards science fiction and horror.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix

4) Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Ari Aster's Midsommar is a psychological horror film about a group of friends who travel to a pagan festival in Sweden and find themselves caught up in the cult's rituals. Both Midsommar and Death of a Unicorn give off a sense of unease and dread as the protagonists navigate odd and life-changing experiences.

In comparison, Midsommar is far more intense and horror-oriented than Death of a Unicorn. The viewer is given an unsettling sensation by the mounting tension and absurdity prevalent in both movies; nonetheless, Midsommar is more in the horror genre than in the comedy one.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video

5) The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Image via HBO Max)

Yorgos Lanthimos's The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a psychological thriller about a surgeon whose family is held captive by a mysterious young man seeking revenge. The film's disturbing mood, strange story, and morally complicated plot match it up with the disturbing undercurrents of Death of a Unicorn.

Although The Killing of a Sacred Deer is more focused on psychological tension and moral quandaries, both movies investigate strange circumstances that test the characters' sense of reality.

Where to watch: HBO

6) The Witch (2015)

The Witch (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Robert Eggers' The Witch is a horror film set in 1630s New England, which follows a Puritan family facing strange happenings in the woods near their home. The film is renowned for its slow-burning tension, period-accurate dialect, and unsettling atmosphere.

Though Death of a Unicorn is more traditional horror, both films highlight strange, sometimes unsettling events that upset people's lives and feature otherworldly aspects. Although The Witch is more somber and dramatic, its strange and otherworldly qualities make it similar to Death of a Unicorn in terms of ambiance.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Under the Skin (2013)

Under the Skin (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In Under the Skin, a science fiction movie by Jonathan Glazer, a being (played by Scarlett Johansson) from another world that looks like a person follows men in Scotland. The movie has a simple style, creepy images, and dark mood.

That's kind of what Under the Skin is about: being a stranger who thinks it's weird how people act. Under the Skin has a darker and more creative plot, but both movies make you feel like you don't know what to expect and are uncomfortable.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Death of a Unicorn and these seven movies have a lot in common, like dark humor, strange stories, and combining magic and reality. Every movie has its own unique take on crazy situations, strange characters, and plots that don't make sense.

