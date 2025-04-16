7 movies to watch if you liked Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Directed by Edward Zwick, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back is a 2016 action thriller starring Tom Cruise. It follows the story of the former US Army major and acts as a sequel to the 2012 film Jack Reacher. Reacher goes back to his former military unit in this chapter and finds Major Susan Turner, the new commanding officer, jailed on dubious allegations.

Reacher gets pulled into a larger conspiracy as he begins investigating, forcing him to go on the run while protecting a teenage girl who may have ties to his past. Streaming on Paramount+, the movie is a combination of military intrigue, action scenes, and suspense.

Fans of action thrillers will find Jack Reacher: Never Go Back to be a familiar recipe with its emphasis on justice, thrilling adventures, and a solitary protagonist negotiating perilous situations. Here are seven other movies to watch similar to the Tom Cruise-led action film.

The Equalizer, John Wick, Shooter, and more movies to watch like Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

1) The Equalizer (2014)

Denzel Washington in The Equalizer (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Starring in The Equalizer, Denzel Washington plays Robert McCall, a former black ops specialist leading a quiet life in Boston. He emerges from the shadows to assist when he sees aggressive Russian gangsters abusing a little girl.

Much like Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, this movie features a quiet and methodical protagonist who employs his abilities to defend the innocent and correct the injustices of a shattered society. Though both McCall and Reacher like to operate alone, they never hesitate to intervene when justice summons.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) John Wick (2014)

Keanu Reeves stars as John Wick (Image via Netflix)

John Wick is about revenge and murder in a specific way. Keanu Reeves plays the titular role, a retired killer who returns to his violent past when thieves kill his dog, which was the last gift from his late wife. His quiet personality hides a deadly skill, and he quickly becomes the most feared thief in the underworld.

Like Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, this movie has a main character who works alone, battles for personal justice, and exposes a bigger crooked system. Both movies look at the price of violence and the tenacity of a guy with nothing to lose.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Shooter (2007)

Mark Wahlberg stars in Shooter (Image via Paramount Plus)

In Shooter, a retired Marine sniper named Swagger is framed for an assassination attempt on the US President. Swagger has to show his innocence and reveal the actual crooks. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and Shooter include common themes like military origins, false charges, and a profound conspiracy at the core.

Reacher and Swagger both depend on their acute senses and tactical training to remain one step ahead of their foes. Steady tension increases to dramatic payoffs and well-crafted action. For lovers of fast-paced thrillers, Shooter is a clever, gripping choice.

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

4) Man on Fire (2004)

Man on Fire poster (Image via Amazon)

Another Denzel Washington-led film, Man on Fire, tells the story of John Creasy, a former CIA operative turned bodyguard. When the young girl he is hired to protect is kidnapped in Mexico City, Creasy embarks on a relentless mission to track down those responsible. The emotional drive behind his actions adds depth to the character, similar to the personal stakes in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

This film focuses on one man’s redemption and the lengths he’ll go to for justice. It’s violent, heartfelt, and features a raw, emotional performance. Fans of Reacher’s determination and moral code will appreciate Creasy’s journey.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

5) The Bourne Identity (2002)

Matt Damon as Jason Bourne in The Bourne Identity (Image via Amazon)

Like Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, this movie features a solitary hero unraveling a conspiracy while staying ahead of dangerous enemies. Both Reacher and Bourne operate outside the law, yet remain firmly rooted in their moral compasses. With fast-paced chases, slick fight scenes, and a strong lead performance, this spy thriller is a must-watch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) Safe House (2012)

Ryan Reynolds stars in Safe House (Image via Apple TV)

Ryan Reynolds plays a young CIA officer in Safe House charged with monitoring a Denzel Washington-run fugitive who could be a renegade operative—or something even more sinister. The two guys have to cooperate to survive and find the truth when the safe home is assaulted.

This movie reflects ideas found in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back—issues of loyalty, concealed motives, and truth buried under layers of deception. While the action stays tight and unrelenting, the relationship between the two protagonists creates intensity.

Where to watch: Apple TV

7) Taken (2008)

Liam Neeson stars in Taken (Image via Netflix)

Liam Neeson’s iconic role in Taken turned him into a late-career action star. The film follows former CIA operative Bryan Mills as he searches for his kidnapped daughter in Paris. His now-famous line—“I will find you, and I will kill you”—sums up his ruthless efficiency and determination.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back shares that same drive for justice and protection of family. Both films present highly skilled men on a personal mission. The pace is swift, the action intense, and the focus unwavering. Neeson and Cruise deliver similar levels of grit and resolve, making Taken a natural follow-up.

Where to watch: Netflix

Meanwhile, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back evokes the ageless appeal of a lone hero battling corruption, pursuing justice, and defending the innocent. With capable actors, a clear plot, and amazing stunts, these seven movies also mirror Reacher's ability to present a captivating action-thriller.

