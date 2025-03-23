7 movies to watch if you liked Morbius

Morbius (2022) is a superhero movie starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, and Adria Arjona. It follows a renowned scientist named Michael Morbius (Leto), who has a mysterious blood-related illness. He finds a cure by gene splicing with vampire bats, but the experiment turns him into a vampire.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, this Marvel Cinematic Universe movie moves between science and the supernatural. It explores choosing the collective good over family and how that changes a person. Morbius received mixed reviews with a 5.1/10 IMDb rating.

Viewers who enjoyed Morbius would also love Dracula Untold, Bats, and other movies listed below.

The Fly, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and other movies to watch if you liked Morbius

1) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

A still from Spider-Man 3 (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Spider-Man 3 follows Tobey Maguire's superhero journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the movie, Peter Parker's (Maguire) life continues after his showdown with Doc Ock (Alfred Molina). But, an extraterrestrial symbiote infects him, making him more powerful and aggressive.

Fans of Morbius will love Spider-Man 3, as the movie shows the fight between good and evil within the hero. It also explores the powers of merging two species and its aftermath. Moreover, the MCU connects the two titular characters.

Where to watch: Disney Plus, Netflix

2) The Fly (1986)

Official movie poster of The Fly (1986) (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The Fly is a science fiction/horror movie about scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) and his pursuit of teleportation. His manic experiments go wrong when he succeeds, but he fuses his DNA with that of a fly. Brundle slowly becomes a monstrous human fly that possesses superhuman strength and flight.

The film focuses on his relationship with journalist Ronnie (Geena Davis) and the ill effects of his experiment. The realistic gore in the movie led to an Academy Award win for Best Makeup. Morbius fans can dive into the human-animal facets of The Fly and the relationship between man and mutant.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931)

Fredric March in and as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) (Image via Warner Bros.)

This pre-code horror film is considered one of the best adaptations of the cult-classic book The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1886). Dr. Henry Jekyll (Academy Award winner Fredric March) believes that everyone has both good and evil inside them. His experiments unleash his inner evil- a violent man named Edward Hyde.

Jekyll and Hyde have had numerous movie adaptations, with mixed responses. Fans who enjoyed Morbius' good vs evil and scientific storytelling will enjoy this classic.

Where to watch: Max

4) Bats (1999)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment- Hindi)

Bats, directed by Louis Morneau, is a horror mystery film about genetically mutated bats that destroy a fictional town in Texas. The film follows Sheriff Emmett Kimsey (Lou Diamond Phillips) and Dr. Sheila Casper (Dina Meyer) as they plan to save the town from more death and destruction.

Fans of Morbius will love the underlying similarities with bats and science while enjoying the movie's intense twists.

Where to watch: Apple TV

5) Split (2016)

James McAvoy in Split (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

This M. Night Shyamalan psychological horror follows Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). Crumb kidnaps and imprisons three girls as one of his alter-egos "Dennis". James McAvoy expertly plays different characters, ultimately unleashing his 24th one, called "The Beast."

The movie follows the story of the girls' attempted escape and Crumb's inner fight with his identities. If Marvel fans liked the inner conflict in Morbius, Split needs to be their next watch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) Dracula Untold (2014)

Luke Evans as Vlad Dracula (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Vlad III "The Impaler" (Luke Evans) is a 15th-century Prince of Wallachia and Transylvania. When the enemy kingdom attacks, Vlad III becomes a vampire to protect his people. There's a catch: Vlad has to control his urges to feast on human blood. Otherwise, he will remain a vampire forever.

Dracula Untold was a box office success, making $217.1 million with a budget of $70 million, as per Screen Rant. Fans of Morbius will enjoy the protagonist's struggle with vampirical powers in the film.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) The New Mutants (2020)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

This American superhero film follows five mutant teenagers who possess DNA that gives them unique powers. A spin-off of the X-Men series, this Josh Boone directorial is a part of the Marvel Universe. The five teenagers strive to escape the hospital facility they are trapped in, but trouble awaits.

The New Mutants received mixed reviews from both critics and fans. However, if viewers enjoy superhero action movies, this should be their next watch.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Morbius fans can also check out Venom (2018), The Fantastic Four (2015), and the Batman movie series.

