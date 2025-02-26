7 rom-coms to watch if you liked Chasing the Wind

Chasing the Wind (2025) is a Turkish rom-com that combines corporate competition with coastal allure. Central to the narrative are two contrasting figures: Aslı Mansoy (Hande Erçel), an intensely driven entrepreneur determined to modernize the Yazman Group of Companies, and Ege Yazıcı (Barış Arduç), a carefree surfer from Çeşme who aims to maintain its traditions.

Their paths intersect as they are compelled to collaborate, resulting in conflicts for dominance, clever exchanges, and surprising chemistry. Helmed by Engin Erden and penned by Ceylan Naz Baycan, the movie expertly juggles humor, romance, and self-exploration.

Viewers have lauded the Netflix release for the electrifying connection between Erçel and Arduç and the stunning seaside cinematography that enhances the film's enchanting visuals. The score, featuring cheerful tunes and heartfelt songs, adds to the film's appeal.

What distinguishes Chasing the Wind from other rom-coms is its blend of sincere moments and side-splitting experiences. It offers a new perspective on opposites-attract love stories, featuring ample charm and tension to maintain interest. If you liked this movie, here are seven more rom-coms that embody the same blend of passion, humor, and undeniable chemistry.

The Proposal, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, & 5 other rom-coms like Chasing the Wind

1) The Proposal

Still from The Proposal (Image via Walt Dinsey)

Some rom-coms linger in viewers' minds long after the credits roll, and The Proposal (2009) is no different. It's got everything—love, humor, and a dash of mayhem. The plot follows Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock), a pragmatic, no-nonsense editor-in-chief who suddenly finds herself liable to be deported to Canada.

Not wanting to lose her job, she blackmails her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds), into an engagement. He does so—but with stipulations. He wants them to visit his Alaskan hometown to get his eccentric, close family to believe the relationship is genuine.

This is followed by a blur of cringe moments, surprise feelings, and a string of unforgettable supporting actors. Betty White charms viewers as Andrew's offbeat grandmother, while Craig T. Nelson and Mary Steenburgen round out the Paxton clan. The remote Alaskan setting brings a cozy, charming beauty to the film, which makes the movie all the more appealing.

People adore The Proposal because of its rapid-fire wit, crisp dialogue, and undeniable chemistry between Bullock and Reynolds. It's an affecting rom-com with painful and laugh-out-loud moments and a good comfort film like Chasing the Wind.

Where to watch: Disney+, Prime Video

2) How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Still from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (Image via Paramount)

The film pits Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), a confident, witty journalist, against Ben Barry (Matthew McConaughey), a smooth-talking advertising executive, in a battle of bets. Looking for the perfect article for her magazine column, Andie sets out to make a guy fall for her and then drive him away using all the classic dating faux pas.

Meanwhile, Ben, eager to land a major campaign at work, bets his colleagues that he can make any woman fall in love with him in—you guessed it—10 days. Neither knows what the other is up to, and the results are pure chaos.

From cringe-worthy pet names to an awkwardly aggressive love fern obsession, the film delivers laugh-out-loud moments with just the right touch of charm. Hudson and McConaughey's electric chemistry carries the story, keeping the banter sharp and the romance believable.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days remains a rom-com staple because it never takes itself too seriously, balancing absurdity with genuine heart. This one brings the same vibe for those craving more playful romantic warfare, just like Chasing the Wind.

Where to watch: Paramount Plus, Prime Video

3) Sweet Home Alabama

Still from Sweet Home Alabama (Image via Walt Disney)

The movie centers on Melanie Carmichael (Reese Witherspoon), an emerging fashion designer in New York who appears to possess everything—fashion, achievement, and a marriage proposal from the charming son of the mayor (Patrick Dempsey).

However, there's one issue: she is still technically married to her childhood love, Jake (Josh Lucas), a lovable yet obstinate Alabama man who never finalized the divorce documents. Compelled to return home and face her history, Melanie feels conflicted between the dazzling life she has created and the profound ties she abandoned.

Witherspoon stands out as the determined protagonist, skillfully managing Melanie's boldness and sensitivity. Lucas exudes Southern charm wholeheartedly, making it difficult to oppose Jake. What about Dempsey? Indeed, he portrays the ideal fiancé, who seems too good to be true.

The movie's comedy arises from its out-of-place scenarios, yet its emotional core resides in nostalgia and revived love. It's a rom-com filled with charm, humor, and an ideal dose of tension. For fans of tales centered on discovering love at first sight, rom-coms like Chasing the Wind and Sweet Home Alabama provide a similar blend of comedy and sincere romance.

Where to watch: Apple TV

4) Letters to Juliet

Still from Letters to Juliet (Image via Summit Entertainment)

Situated in the enchanting setting of Verona, Italy, Letters to Juliet centers on Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), an aspiring author who discovers a love letter from decades past hidden within a wall where sorrowful women post messages for Shakespeare's Juliet. Curious, she replies—and to her astonishment, the now-aged writer of the letter, Claire (Vanessa Redgrave), comes to Italy, intent on locating her long-lost partner.

Accompanying them is Claire's doubtful yet undeniably charismatic grandson, Charlie (Christopher Egan), whose conversation with Sophie swiftly evolves into something deeper.

The movie flourishes in its scenic backdrop, seamlessly merging adventure with romance. Seyfried portrays Sophie with charming curiosity, while Redgrave presents a performance rich in wisdom and warmth. Egan's quick humor brings just the right amount of tension to the gradual chemistry.

Enthusiasts of rom-coms adore Letters to Juliet for its grand romance, uplifting positivity, and faith in destiny. It's a romance intertwined with nostalgia, demonstrating that, at times, love simply requires another opportunity. For individuals attracted to emotional adventures and stunning landscapes, rom-coms like Chasing the Wind embody the same enchantment.

Where to watch: Apple TV

5) Leap Year

Still from Leap Year (Image via Universal)

Amidst the lush green hills of Ireland, the movie centers on Anna (Amy Adams), a resolute woman with a strategy—she intends to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day, an alleged Irish custom that guarantees a man cannot say no. However, when inclement weather diverts her, she finds herself marooned in the rural area and must rely on a scruffy, witty innkeeper, Declan (Matthew Goode), to reach Dublin punctually. Of course, events don't unfold as intended.

The trip evolves into a sequence of travel blunders, conflicting personalities, and surprising instances of authentic connection. Anna, neat and refined, contrasts sharply with the ruggedly appealing Declan, resulting in witty, playful exchanges. Adams delivers her distinctive warmth and comedic timing, whereas Goode's subtle humor and gradual charm captivate the audience.

Admirers of rom-coms appreciate Leap Year for its beautiful European backdrop, the timeless opposites-attract concept, and how it transforms a familiar storyline into something irresistibly delightful. For fans of Chasing the Wind, rom-coms like Leap Year evoke that same enchantment.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Anyone But You

Still from Anyone but You (Image via Sony Pictures)

Anyone But You vividly brings the timeless enemies-to-lovers theme to life with witty humor, captivating chemistry, and a contemporary twist. Slightly influenced by Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, this rom-com adopts a well-known formula and infuses it with rapid-fire dialogue, breathtaking scenery, and plenty of mayhem.

Director Will Gluck delivers a whimsical and sincere narrative featuring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell at the forefront as two individuals who seem ideal for one another—if only they didn't initially despise each other.

From their unfortunate initial meeting to a pretend romance plan at a picturesque Australian wedding, the movie maintains high tension and steady humor. It captures the rom-com essentials—clumsy encounters, intrusive friends, and the perfect amount of slow-building tension. Featuring a clever script and a cast that brings both humor and charisma,

Anyone But You is an enjoyable film that aligns perfectly with the finest of its category. For those who enjoy a healthy mix of romance and witty exchanges, this is worth including in the collection besides Chasing the Wind.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) The Holiday

Still from The Holiday (Image via Universal)

The movie features a star-studded cast that includes Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black. The film narrates the tale of two women, separated by distance yet equally unfortunate in romance, who spontaneously trade homes during the holidays in pursuit of a new beginning.

Amanda, a top-level movie trailer editor from Los Angeles, arrives in a serene English village, while Iris, a lovesick journalist, ends up in an opulent Hollywood mansion. Their lives change unexpectedly when Amanda encounters the effortlessly charismatic Graham, and Iris forms a friendship with the endearing Miles. Amid picturesque country strolls, impromptu escapades, and touching experiences, love quietly approaches both of them in surprising fashions.

What distinguishes The Holiday is its blend of clever dialogue, sincere performances, and a naturally uplifting ambiance. It possesses the traditional rom-com charm—emotional peaks, funny mishaps, and a perfect hint of festive cheer.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rom-coms like Chasing the Wind and these seven films prove that love stories are never just about romance—they're about laughter, personal growth, and those unexpected moments that make everything click. Whether it's mistaken identities, grand gestures, or fate working its magic, these films keep the charm alive and the emotions real.

