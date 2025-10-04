7 Sports Movies to Watch If You Loved The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine brings the unhinged world of mixed martial arts to life through the life of Mark Kerr. The movie captures his rise in the fighting world during the late 1990s. It displays his struggles and victories outside the cage.

The documentary does not shy away from the intense parts of his journey. The audiences witness the toll that combat sports take on the mind and body. The Smashing Machine reveals pain, addiction, and the cost of being a champion.

The movie stands out because it portrays fighters as real people with other problems. Sports movies like this one delve deeper than just the wins and losses.

They explore what drives athletes to subvert their limits. They demonstrate the sacrifices made along the way. For viewers who enjoyed The Smashing Machine, these seven films offer a similar raw look at determination and struggle.

1) Raging Bull

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Jake LaMotta steps into the boxing ring with fury in his fists. The premise follows his story from the streets of New York to championship glory. The movie captures his violent style inside the ropes and this complicated life outside them. LaMotta battles opponents with fire that mirrors his inner demons.

His relationship falls apart as his paranoia manifests. The black and white cinematography makes every punch feel all the more intense. Each moment carries weight. Like The Smashing Machine, this movie does not glorify the sport. It shows boxing as both a curse and a salvation. The physical battles reflect deeper emotional wars.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Warrior

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, two brothers enter the cage for several reasons. The premise follows Tommy and Brendan as their path leads to the same tournament.

Tommy carries anger from a broken home and seeks redemption through fighting. Brendan needs money to save his home and protect his kids. The movie builds tension as these distinct brothers move closer to facing each other.

Their backstory adds a layer to each fight. Training montages display dedication and pain in equal measure. The film explores family fractures and the process of healing them.

Like The Smashing Machine, it reveals that the most challenging battles happen outside the ring. The emotional stakes matter more than any trophy.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Wrestler

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie portrays an aging performer who dedicated his life to his craft. His body breaks down from years of punishment. He works a dead-end job between small wrestling shows.

His daughter wants nothing to do with him. A heart attack forces him to face retirement. But walking away proves more difficult than any match. The movie captures the loneliness that comes with life after the spotlight fades. Randy cannot let go of the only thing that made him feel alive. Much like The Smashing Machine, this film displays athletes who struggle to find identity beyond their sport. The performances feel heartbreaking and authentic.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Southpaw

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie follows the story of Billy Hope, who loses everything in one devastating moment. The film tracks his fall from boxing champion to broken man. A tradey takes his wife, and his focus shifts.

He loses custody of his daughter. His mansion and wealth vanish. Billy is compelled to rebuild himself from nothing. He finds a trainer who pushes him to fight smartly. The movie displays how rage can fuel a fighter but also destroy him.

Billy learns that true strength comes from purpose and discipline. Like The Smashing Machine, it explores addiction and loss within the world of fighting.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Bleed for This

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie tells the story of Vinny Pazienza, who breaks his neck in a car accident. The story chronicles his impossible comeback even after doctors suggest he should never fight again. He might never walk normally again. Vinny refuses to accept the truth.

He trains in secret with a metal halo screwed into his skull. His determination borders on reckless. The movie shows the physical therapy and painful workouts he goes through.

Every step forward carries a risk. His team worries he will harm himself. But Vinny believes in himself when no one else does. Similar to The Smashing Machine, this movie highlights the obsession that pushes fighters.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Cinderella Man

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie follows James Braddock, a washed-up boxer who fights to feed his family during the Great Depression. He rises to heavyweight champion through his journey.

He takes any job available to keep his kids warm and fed. A broken hand ended his career in the past. Braddock gets one more chance in the ring when someone requires a last-minute replacement. He wins against all odds.

Every fight becomes a matter of survival for his family. His wife's support keeps him grounded. The film captures the struggle beyond the sport itself. Like The Smashing Machine, it shows fighting as a means to an end. The real battle involves dignity and providing for loved ones.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Creed

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie follows Adonis Johnson as he carries a popular name but wishes to earn his own legacy. The movie explores what it means to step out of a shadow.

His father passed away before he was born. Adonis takes training from Rocky Balboa to prove himself. He fights to honor his father while becoming his own man.

The film balances personal identity and legacy. Training scenes display growth and dedication. Rocky becomes both a father figure and a mentor. The movie respects boxing traditions while telling a new story. Like The Smashing Machine, it understands that fighters carry weight beyond physical opponents.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

The Smashing Machine opened a window into the truth of fighting. These seven productions continue that raw exploration. They portray athletes as complicated individuals facing real struggles. Every movie reminds viewers that sports narratives matter most when they reveal human truth.

