7 Underrated Sports Movies You Need to Watch

Underrated sports movies often encapsulate the human spirit in ways mainstream blockbusters often miss. These movies explore themes beyond competition and winning. They dive into family bonds, personal struggles, and social issues.

Sports cinema can inspire audiences through stories of defeat and triumph. The genre spans several decades and covers several athletic disciplines. From wrestling to boxing, these films display how sports can shape lives. They reveal the commitment needed to excel in any field.

Several underrated sports films focus on lesser-known athletes or eccentric sporting events. These movies often receive limited theatrical releases. Audiences and critics sometimes overlook them. However, they contain memorable performances and powerful storytelling.

The best underrated sports movies blend emotional depth and athletic action. They display how sports can transform communities and individuals. These hidden gems deserve recognition alongside recognized sports movies.

1) The Iron Claw (2023)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This is one of the most compelling underrated sports movies of recent years. The movie tells the tragic story of the Von Erich wrestling lineage. The story focuses on many brothers who pursued professional wrestling careers. The film does not shy away from the unglamorous side of the sport.

It displays how personal demons and family pressure affected each brother. Zac Efron delivers a strong performance as Kevin Von Erich.

The movie covers several decades of family history. Wrestling fans will appreciate the raw portrayal of the sport. However, the film works for general viewers as well. It examines the themes of family expectations and masculinity.

The movie director Sean Durkin creates a subtle tone throughout the movie. The Iron Claw garnered critical acclaim but not much box office success.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Tokyo Olympiad (1965)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie represents an eccentric entrant among underrated sports movies. This is more like a documentary that captures the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The creator, Kon Ichikawa, created something beyond an ordinary sports documentary. The movie utilizes creative cinematography to display athletic competition.

This underrated sports movie runs three hours but never feels slow. It covers several Olympic events with artistic vision. Swimming scenes look almost abstract through extensive camera work. Additionally, field and track events become more dramatic through close-up shots of athletes' faces. The movie displays both defeat and triumph with the same respect.

The Tokyo Olympiad is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Karate Kid (1984)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

While The Karate Kid achieved commercial acclaim, it remains underrated as serious cinema. Several dismiss it as an ordinary children's film. However, this underrated sports movie contains intense themes about perseverance and mentorship.

The premise of this movie follows a young teen, Daniel (portrayed by Ralph Macchio), learning karate from Mr. Miyagi. The film explores the immigrant experience in America. Mr. Miyagi represents wisdom earned through hardship. His teaching techniques look unusual but prove crucial.

The popular wax-on, wax-off scene also displays how repetitive practice builds resilient skills. Daniel's journey from a victim to a winner follows the classic narrative themes.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Warrior (2011)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film stands out among underrated sports movies for its emotional depth. The story's premise follows two estranged brothers who compete in mixed martial arts. Brenden and Tommy each have separate reasons for fighting.

Their troubled relationship with their father adds another layer to the narrative. Tommy (portrayed by Tom Hardy), a former Marine, is looking for redemption. Meanwhile, Brendan (portrayed by Joel Edgerton) is a teacher struggling with debt. Both actors underwent intense physical training for their characters. The fighting scenes look raw and brutal. However, the family drama drives the story more than the sports angle.

5) Breaking Away (1979)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the movie focuses on cycling, a sport rarely shown in movies. After high school graduation, the movie follows four friends in Bloomington, Indiana. Dave develops an obsession with Italian cycling culture. He trains hard for local bicycle races while his friends struggle with their futures.

The story captures the uncertainty of young adulthood and shows how sports can provide direction during confusing eras. Dennis Christopher gives a committed performance as Dave. This film won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Despite this acclaim, it remains one of the most underrated sports movies.

Breaking Away is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) The Set-Up (1949)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film represents classic film noir, blending sports cinema. The movie's premise follows an aging boxer (portrayed by Robert Ryan), who is facing pressure to throw a fight. This underrated sports movie unfolds in real time over one evening. This creates extreme, dramatic stress throughout the film.

The boxing sequences feel very realistic yet rough for their time. The movie explores corruption in the professional sports world. It displays how athletes become pawns in bigger criminal plans. The protagonist maintains his integrity despite immense pressure. This moral stance drives the narrative forward.

The Set-Up is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) Bull Durham (1988)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Bull Durham blends baseball with romantic comedy in an unprecedented manner. Kevin Costner portrays a veteran catcher assigned to mentor a young pitcher.

The film understands baseball culture intensely. It displays the unglamorous side of professional sports. Players struggle with small city life and uncertain careers. The baseball scene feels raw rather than manufactured. Tim Robbins embodies the character of the talented but immature pitcher with accuracy.

Bull Durham succeeds because it throws light on character development. The romantic triangle creates organic conflict. The dialogues capture how baseball players actually talk to each other. Among underrated sports movies, this one balances several genres successfully.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These underrated sports movies prove the genre offers more than easy competition stories. Every film explores intense themes while displaying athletic success.

