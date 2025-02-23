7 thrillers to watch if you liked Mindhunters

Mindhunters is a thriller film directed by Renny Harlin. Starring Val Kilmer, LL Cool J, Christian Slater, Kathryn Morris, and Jonny Lee Miller, the film combines elements of crime and suspense. It follows a group of FBI profilers who are sent to a remote training facility, where they must solve a murder mystery.

The film plays on themes of trust and deception and is packed with action. Fans of thrillers who liked Mindhunters can check out these seven similar films with mind games and high-stakes survival.

Identity, Saw, and five other films like Mindhunters

1) Identity (2003)

Identity (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Identity is a horror film directed by James Mangold, and starring John Cusack, Ray Liotta, and Amanda Peet. The story follows a group of strangers stranded at a remote motel during a storm, only to realize they are being picked off one by one. As tensions rise, shocking revelations challenge everything they thought they knew.

The film’s twists and unreliable narration can be exciting for fans of thrillers. Much like Mindhunters, Identity traps its characters in an isolated location, forcing them to uncover a hidden killer before it is too late.

The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) The Game (1997)

The Game (Image via Propaganda Films)

David Fincher’s The Game is a thriller film that thrives on paranoia and suspense. It follows Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas), a wealthy banker who receives an unusual birthday gift, an immersive game that quickly spirals out of control.

Like Mindhunters, The Game keeps its protagonist (and the audience) in a constant state of uncertainty, questioning what is real and what is part of the game. With twists, it is a thriller that will likely leave fans guessing till the very end.

The movie is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Saw (2004)

The Saw (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Saw is an American horror film directed by James Wan. Starring Cary Elwes, Leigh Whannell, and Danny GloverIf, Saw offers a more gruesome take on the concept of deadly survival games. Two men wake up in a bathroom, chained and forced to follow sinister instructions from the infamous Jigsaw killer.

Like Mindhunters, it explores human psychology under extreme stress while maintaining a mystery element that unravels in shocking ways.

The movie is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Unknown (2006)

A still from Unknown (Image via Rick Lashbook Films)

Unknown is a thriller film directed by Simon Brand. Starring Jim Caviezel, Greg Kinnear, and Bridget Moynahan, this film is about five men in a locked warehouse with no memory of who they are or how they got there. As they piece clues together, they realize some of them are criminals, while others are hostages.

Much like Mindhunters, Unknown has a puzzle-like narrative, where trust is a fragile thing and the truth is more complex than it seems.

The movie is available to be streamed on Apple TV+.

5) Exam (2009)

Exam (Image via Bedlam Productions)

Exam is a psychological thriller film directed by Stuart Hazeldine. Starring Luke Mably, Adar Beck, and Jimi Mistry, the film is about how eight candidates compete for a prestigious job by taking an unusual test. The twist, however, is that the exam has no clear questions, and they must figure out the rules themselves.

Like Mindhunters, Exam abounds in tension, mind games, and psychological manipulation, keeping the audience in suspense until the final reveal.

The movie is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Ten Little Indians (1989)

Ten Little Indians (Image via Cannon Films)

This film is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel And Then There Were None, and is directed by Alan Birkinshaw. Starring Donald Pleasence, Brenda Vaccaro, and Herbert Lom, it follows ten strangers invited to an isolated mansion, only to be killed off one by one.

Similarly like Mindhunters, in this movie, the survivors must uncover the murderer among them.

The movie is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Cube (1997)

Cube (Image via Cube Libre)

Cube is a science fiction horror film directed and co-written by Vincenzo Natali. Starring Nicole de Boer, Maurice Dean Wint, and David Hewlett, the film follows a group of strangers who wake up in a mysterious cube-shaped maze, with each room filled with deadly traps. With no memory of how they got there, they must work together to escape.

Cube shares Mindhunters' themes of isolation, and dealing with problems under pressure.

The movie is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Whether it is the locked-room tension of Identity, the paranoia of The Game, or the deadly puzzles of Saw and Cube, these films like Mindhunters, can be checked out by thriller fans.

