8 movies to watch if you liked The Sentinel

When it comes to political thrillers, cinephiles still think fondly of The Sentinel starring Michael Douglas even though it was released back in 2006. The Clark Johnson movie focuses on Pete Garrison (Douglas), a Secret Service special agent who is informed about a plot to assassinate the President. Kiefer Sutherland's David Breckinridge, is brought in to get to the bottom of the truth.

Unfortunately for Pete, all the clues lead to him and he is suspected of treason. He then has to prove his innocence and also stop the real perpetrator. Viewers are drawn to The Sentinel because the lead actors are able to bring forth the right kind of intensity that matches the clever narrative with plenty of unpredictable twists.

Like The Sentinel, there are other movies, mentioned on this list, that are worth watching because they also boast layered storytelling packed with thrilling action sequences and suspenceful drama.

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Shooter, Salt, and six other movies like The Sentinel that will keep the audience guessing

1) In the Line of Fire (1993)

In the Line of Fire, like The Sentinel, is suspenseful and fast-paced (Image via Sony Pictures)

Like The Sentinel, In the Line of Fire is also centered around a ploy to assassinate the President. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, it stars Clint Eastwood as a Secret Service agent, Frank Horrigan. He receives an alarming call from a person identifying himself as "Booth" who reveals that he plans to kill the President of the United States.

In addition to Eastwood, the political thriller also stars John Malkovich, Rene Russo, Dylan McDermott and others. Like The Sentinel, this movie thrives on a solid screenplay that is able to capture the viewer's attention from the get-go and keep them invested till the end. It is also interesting the way the narrative of the movie explores aspects of redemption and sacrifice.

Where to watch: In the Line of Fire is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Enemy of the State (1998)

Like The Sentinel, this thrilling movie has plenty of twists and turns (Image via Touchstone/Walt Disney)

The life of Michael Douglas' character in The Sentinel takes a drastic turn after he is suspected of treason. Similarly, the protagonist of Enemy of the State finds himself in a bind when he receives incriminating evidence involving powerful people, quite by coincidence, that makes him a target.

Will Smith plays labor lawyer Robert Clayton Dean who gets hold of a videotape that proves that the death of Congressman Phil Hammersley wasn't an accident. He then has to deal with a group of corrupt National Security Agency agents who want to get rid of the evidence

The main highlight of the movie has to be the pacing, as it never gets dull or tedious. Smith shines in his role and perfectly captures the character's transformation from confusion and panic to determination and tenacity.

Where to watch: Enemy of the State can be viewed on Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Shooter (2007)

Shooter, like The Sentinel, boasts intriguing characters who the audience can connect to (Image via Paramount)

Like Pete in The Sentinel, the main character of Shooter is also framed for something he didn't do. Mark Wahlberg plays the lead in this action thriller by Antoine Fuqua. He plays Force Recon Scout Sniper Bob Lee Swagger who is called into action to prevent a potential assassination attempt on the President. However, he becomes the target of a manhunt when he is framed for murder.

Adapted from Stephen Hunter's Point of Impact, Shooter also stars Michael Peña, Kate Mara, Danny Glover, Ned Beatty, Levon Helm, and more. Although the core concept of the narrative is something that has been done before, the movie is still able to keep the audience entertained thanks to its action-packed scenes and clever twists.

Like The Sentinel, the compelling narrative of Shooter also raises important questions about allegiance, deceit and secrecy.

Where to watch: Shooter is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Vantage Point (2008)

The distinctive storytelling style of this movie will appeal to fans of The Sentinel (Image via Sony Pictures)

In The Sentinel, the plot to assassinate the President unravels a series of exciting events. Likewise, the narrative of Vantage Point also puts the limelight on an assassination attempt.

Directed by Pete Travis, this thriller stars Dennis Quaid, Forest Whitaker, Matthew Fox, Sigourney Weaver, and others. It focuses on an assassination attempt on U.S. President Henry Ashton (William Hurt) in Salamanca, Spain.

The interesting thing about this movie is that it approaches the topic from the perspective of several different characters. This allows the suspense to unfold a little at a time. It is also interesting to see how each person's viewpoint of the same incident can be vastly different.

Where to watch: Vantage Point can be streamed on Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Plex.

5) Salt (2010)

Salt, like The Sentinel, features an exciting narrative with plenty of action scenes (Image via Sony Pictures)

Like Pete in The Sentinel, the central character of Salt also has to evade capture in order to prove her innocence. Directed by Phillip Noyce, it stars Angelina Jolie in the lead. She plays a highly skilled CIA operative named Evelyn Salt. When she is accused of being a Russian sleeper agent, Evelyn is forced to go on the run in an effort to clear her name.

In addition to Jolie, the movie also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Liev Schreiber, August Diehl, Daniel Olbrychski, and more. The entertaining good versus evil narrative holds the viewer's attention with beautifully executed action scenes and well-developed characters. It is the perfect watch for cinephiles who enjoy thoughtful narratives that explore aspects of deception, manipulation and espionage.

Where to watch: Salt is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Netflix and Prime Video.

6) Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy showcases Oldman's versatile acting skills (Image via StudioCanal)

The Sentinel is entertaining to watch because of its compelling protagonist. The same is also the case with Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy which stars Gary Oldman in the lead. Set in the early 1970s, the movie focuses on George Smiley (Oldman), a retired spy who has been assigned to uncover the identity of the Soviet double agent working at the British secret service.

Based on John le Carré's novel, this thrilling spy film also stars Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Hurt, and more. The highlight of this movie is the way it realistically portrays what espionage entails. The pacing of the film isn't necessarily fast-paced but the clever screenplay coupled with captivating performances by the talented cast more than makes up for it.

Where to watch: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy can be streamed on Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix and Prime Video.

7) Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Fans of The Sentinel wouldn't want to miss this action-packed thriller (Image via Lionsgate)

Like Pete in The Sentinel, the protagonist of Angel Has Fallen by Ric Roman Waugh is also a reputed Secret Service agent who is wrongly accused of treason. The third installment in the Has Fallen film series, this movie stars Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, and others. Butler plays Mike Banning, a Secret Service agent who is framed for a drone attack on the President.

All the installments of Has Fallen franchise boasts plenty of action and this movie is no different, much to the delight of fans. Mike Banning is a compelling lead character and Butler knows exactly how to make his character feel relatable and realistic. The way the intelligent narrative combines elements of family drama, suspense and corrupt politics is also commendable.

Where to watch: Angel Has Fallen is available on Lionsgate Play, Prime Video and Netflix.

8) Hunt (2022)

Like The Sentinel, Hunt maintains the suspense from beginning to end (Image via Lee Jung-jae Instagram)

Like The Sentinel, the events in Hunt also start to escalate after the existence of a mole comes to the surface. This thrilling South Korean movie marks the feature directorial debut of Lee Jung-jae who cinephiles will remember from Netflix's survival drama Squid Game (2021).

The movie is set in 1980, wherein North Korea deploys one of its spies after the assassination of President Park. The South Korean Agency for National Security Planning (ANSP) has to do whatever it takes to root out the impostor inside their organization. Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung play ANSP Unit chiefs Park Pyong-ho and Kim Jung-do respectively.

Like The Sentinel, Hunt is interesting to watch because of the intense performances by the lead cast. Both Jung-jae and Woo-sung play their characters with such conviction that it is hard to imagine any other actors in their place. It is also impressive that the movie is able to maintain the suspense till the very end. In fact, very few viewers will be able to predict the surprising ending.

Where to watch: Hunt is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Cinephiles who enjoyed watching The Sentinel should add these engaging titles to their watchlist as they boast equally captivating storylines that will keep them glued to the screen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback