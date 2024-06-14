A Greek Recipe for Romance full cast list: Danielle C. Ryan, Rafael Kariotakis, and others star in Hallmark drama

Hallmark Channel's Passport to Love 2024 continues with A Greek Recipe for Romance premiered on June 15, 2024, taking viewers across the continent to the splendid islands of Greece for a spectacular love affair. The movie follows the story of Abby who heads to Greece after a setback in her life, to visit her mother and decide the path she wants to go down.

During her stay, she meets Theo and they begin a joint venture and open a restaurant. But will Abby decide to stay and go on with her new venture and maybe a new love? Only time will tell once A Greek Recipe for Romance premieres on Hallmark Channel this Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The cast list of A Greek Recipe for Romance

1) Danielle C. Ryan as Abby

Danielle C. Ryan stars as Abby who goes back home to her mother in Greece after a disillusioning episode in her life. She will try to get back on her feet and regain what she has lost while spending quality time with her family in the place she grew up in.

Ryan is a California-born actor who moved to Utah to pursue her career in acting. She started by featuring in some advertisements, before landing her first big role at the age of seven in Little Secrets. She then featured in The Cat in the Hat, securing her position as a child actor.

Ryan has also worked in Minor Details and regularly works with John Lyde featuring in many projects of Mainstay Productions. She has also appeared in the HBO movie Shot in the Heart, and TV series like Crossing Jordan, Girlfriends, Days of Our Lives, and The District.

2) Rafael Kariotakis as Theo

Rafael Kariotakis stars as Theo, a native of the town, who meets Abby, and a unique relationship blossoms between the two, leading them to start a venture of opening a restaurant together.

Kariotakis is a Greek actor who rose to fame as a lip sync performer and model on TikTok. He has a widely recognized self-titled account and his performances have received more than 21 million likes on the platform. Kariotakis is also an actor and has appeared in 238 episodes of a Greek TV series titled I gi tis elias.

Others starring in the Hallmark romance

Rafael Kariotakis and Danielle C. Ryan are joined by a cast of supporting actors in various roles. The list is as follows:

Argyris Gaganis as Nikolas

Peru Kavalieri as Jackie

Vaggelis Papadakis as Yannis

Nikolas Makris as Dimitris

Christina Barlogianni as Cassia

More about A Greek Recipe for Romance: Synopsis, trailer, and more

A Greek Recipe for Romance is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Hallmark Channel this Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT. Hallmark Channel is available via many cable TV packages, but for viewers who do not have a cable network, there is good news.

Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so A Greek Recipe for Romance can also be streamed online on the streaming platform with a subscription. Hallmark Channel is also accessible via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

The official synopsis for the romance movie, from Hallmark, reads as follows:

"After a recent setback, Abby heads to Greece to visit her mom and decide what's next. While there, she meets Theo and they team up to open a restaurant. But will Abby be able to stay? Stars Danielle C. Ryan and Rafael Kariotakis."

A Greek Recipe for Romance is one of Passport to Love 2024's four original movies. The series transports viewers across many destinations on the globe, on a journey of a lifetime. The first movie of the series, For Love and Honey, is set in Malta, Savoring Paris in France, and Two Scoops of Italy in Italy.

Get ready to travel to Greece with A Greek Recipe for Romance this Saturday.