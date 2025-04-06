A Nice Indian Boy soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Roshan Sethi's romantic comedy A Nice Indian Boy came out on April 4, 2025. With the main character, Naveen, trying to introduce his white artist boyfriend, Jay, to his traditional Indian family, the movie is both funny and emotional.

Ad

As the story goes on, Naveen, a shy doctor, struggles with cultural norms and the stress of planning a wedding. The comedy breaks down stereotypes in the Indian community and beyond, giving the viewers a new way to think about family, love, and acceptance.

Raashi Kulkarni composed the music for A Nice Indian Boy. She has done a great job of combining Western orchestral sounds with rich Indian musical elements. The film's exploration of cultural identity and family values is strengthened by this lively score.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

A Nice Indian Boy soundtrack: List of all songs in the movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

The soundtrack for this movie consists of 18 tracks, with a total duration of 30 minutes and 48 seconds.

Here’s the list of every song featured in the movie:

A Nice Indian Boy Suite (feat. Devin Velez & Ian Hultquist) – 3:16

Love Is Love – 2:47

One Day – 1:29

Jay Arrives – 1:11

Naveen Makes Calls – 1:12

Silhouette (feat. Devin Velez) – 1:48

Bigness of Love – 1:54

The Art Show (feat. Devin Velez) – 1:30

A Betrothal (feat. Devin Velez) – 2:03

Meet the Parents – 1:05

The Cartridge – 0:58

Discord – 0:53

Contemplation – 2:19

A Sign – 0:56

Naveen Proposes – 1:44

Turning Point – 1:19

The Wedding – 3:03

The Final Speech – 1:21

Ad

Also read: A Nice Indian Boy: Release date, trailer, plot, and everything we know so far

About the music composer: Raashi Kulkarni

Raashi Kulkarni is a Los Angeles composer known for combining Western orchestral elements with traditional Indian music. She wrote the original score for this romantic comedy. She has also composed music for movies like Wedding Season on Netflix and World's Best on Disney+.

Also read: A Nice Indian Boy: Full list of cast

Ad

Plot of the movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

In this film, Naveen is a quiet and shy doctor who is torn between what his traditional Indian family wants and his love for Jay, his white artist boyfriend. When Naveen decides to bring Jay home to meet his family, his life changes in a big way. This sets the stage for a series of funny and sad moments. Tension starts broiling as Naveen's parents, especially his mother, find it harder to understand Jay's background.

Ad

Along with dealing with this clash of cultures, the couple also has to plan a big Indian wedding, which has been Naveen's family's dream for a long time. There are themes of identity, cultural expectations, and love in the movie. Family traditions put a strain on Naveen and Jay's relationship.

Also read: Is A Nice Indian Boy based on a true story? Details explored

The story also tries to answer the question of what it means to be a "nice Indian boy," which is often linked to negative stereotypes. Naveen's journey is one of self-discovery, and he has to find a way to balance what he wants with what his family wants.

Ad

Even though there are funny parts and cultural misunderstandings, A Nice Indian Boy is ultimately about how important it is for people of different generations to accept each other and have a transparent communication.

The movie shows how hard it can be to be in a relationship that goes against social norms and also celebrates love that doesn't depend on culture.

Read more: Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Ad

A Nice Indian Boy is currently running in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More