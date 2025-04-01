A Working Man ending explained: Does Jenny make it back home?

A Working Man is the latest action thriller by director David Ayer, who also wrote the film with Sylvester Stallone. With two veteran action filmmakers behind the camera and a globally renowned action star, Jason Statham, in front of it, the film has a lot of expectations from the fans.

Ad

The story of A Working Man is based on a 2014 novel, titled Levon's Trade by Chuck Dixon. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined."

Ad

Trending

With a runtime of almost two hours, the film provides enough bone-crushing, head-smashing, and gun fights to keep the action heads entertained. The film's interesting part is that it also focuses on Jenny's fight for survival, not just Levon's bravado.

In the end, Levon manages to bring Jenny home.

A Working Man is about Levon's fight to bring Jenny home

Ad

A Working Man began with Levon Cade waking up from a PTSD flashback from his time in the Royal Marines. He was now a contractor and worked for Joe Garcia, played by Michael Peña. He considered Joe, his wife Carla, and daughter, Jenny, as his own family.

Levon was exceptionally skilled in combat, a glimpse of which was shown early in the film when he saves one of his workers by beating up three goons single-handedly.

Ad

His own life had been scarred with tragedy as he lost his wife to depression, and his daughter Merry was in his father-in-law's custody. He could only visit his daughter once a week for two hours, which was now being challenged to get reduced to one hour every two weeks.

Due to this, when Jenny was kidnapped and Joe came up to him for help, he refused.

However, he loved Jenny as his own daughter, and watching Joe sink into alcohol changed his mind. Equipped with his military gadgets, he started investigating Jenny's disappearance.

Ad

After killing a few mobsters, he discovered that Jenny had been taken by members of the Russian mafia.

Jenny escapes the kidnappers in A Working Man

Ad

Jenny was abducted from a club where she was celebrating with her friends. She was kept in a dingy cell, where her female kidnapper would often threaten her. However, Jenny was not easily frightened. She kept a nail with her and used it to slice the face of a predator trying to r*pe her.

Her action caused a lot of loss for the mafia, as the predator was rich and influential. The higher-ups ordered the abductor to kill the girl, but Jenny somehow fought her way out of the car and escaped into the woods.

Ad

She found a police patrol car and gave her all the details of her abduction. To her horror, the police were on the mafia's payroll and took her back to them.

The Brotherhood let Levon live in A Working Man

Ad

In his pursuit to find Jenny, Levon killed many members of the mafia, becoming a worry for the Brotherhood, the mafia alliance that controlled the human trafficking business. Their function was quite like 'The High Table' in the John Wick franchise, as the rules were put ahead of personal feelings.

Levon infiltrated the drug business of the mafia, posing as a dealer looking for quality product. He managed to get a meeting with a high-level member and closed a deal. However, his cover was blown soon, and he became a target. The mobsters torched his father-in-law's house, leaving him inside to die.

Ad

After securing his daughter with his blind friend Gunny Lefferty, Levon went all guns blazing on the bad guys, dropping bodies till he found Jenny. When he left with Jenny on a motorcycle, a mafia boss whose two sons were killed stared at their killer.

He was instructed by a member of the Brotherhood that Levon is to be left alone, and he must not seek vengeance, or else he will be killed.

Ad

A Working Man ended with Levon taking Jenny to her house and reuniting with Merry. The film had no end-credit scene, and there has been no update regarding a sequel as of yet.

Stay tuned for more such content on A Working Man and other upcoming action films.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback